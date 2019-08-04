Trust Company Of Virginia Has Cut Microsoft (MSFT) Holding; Sun Life Financial Has Upped Keycorp (KEY) Position By $859,650

Sun Life Financial Inc increased Keycorp (KEY) stake by 1971.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sun Life Financial Inc acquired 57,310 shares as Keycorp (KEY)’s stock rose 5.88%. The Sun Life Financial Inc holds 60,217 shares with $948,000 value, up from 2,907 last quarter. Keycorp now has $17.25B valuation. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $17.2. About 8.25 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 29/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ KeyCorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEY); 21/03/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Its Prime Lending Rate To 4.75 Percent; 25/04/2018 – Officer Mago Gifts 178 Of KeyCorp; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust, Inc. Enters into a $118.7 million 10-Year Secured 4.5% Loan with KeyBank; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP SEES FY18 NET INTEREST INCOME $3.95B-$4.05B; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Noninterest Expense $1; 24/05/2018 – Timken Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 29/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30

Trust Company Of Virginia decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 3.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Trust Company Of Virginia sold 6,112 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Trust Company Of Virginia holds 195,526 shares with $23.06M value, down from 201,638 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79M shares traded or 26.64% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 30/05/2018 – Local leaders champion a “region of inclusion” heading into July Special Olympics USA Games; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SURFACE REVENUE INCREASED 32% (UP 27% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 19/03/2018 – The Register: Breaking up is hard to do: More drama with #Airbus, new bae Google and Microsoft. Apparently Redmond still has a; 07/05/2018 – But Microsoft did not announce a product to rival Amazon’s Alexa for Business, which was introduced in November; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capa; 26/03/2018 – Coutts banker quits after report of harassment complaints in 2015; 17/05/2018 – Performance Contractors at Work on $7.8 Billion in Chemical Projects, Focused on Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 31/03/2018 – Microsoft chief breaks up Windows engineering team

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft had 29 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, July 19. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Thursday, April 25. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, July 19. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by Deutsche Bank. UBS maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, April 25. UBS has “Buy” rating and $15000 target. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Jefferies.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Nadella Satya sold $28.35M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 40,217 were accumulated by Tru Company Of Oklahoma. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability Corporation owns 594,525 shares or 1.67% of their US portfolio. Blackhill stated it has 1.45% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Swarthmore Group Inc reported 5,475 shares or 2.77% of all its holdings. Polen Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 9.36% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 15.18M shares. Grand Jean Mgmt holds 113,776 shares. Wright Investors reported 106,234 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation, a Kentucky-based fund reported 2,997 shares. Blume Capital Mgmt has invested 3.67% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Blair William And Il holds 2.88% or 4.00M shares. Primecap Mgmt Ca accumulated 37.86 million shares. Rothschild Inv Corporation Il owns 115,994 shares or 1.6% of their US portfolio. Lincoln Natl reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Howe & Rusling Inc invested in 2.94% or 144,070 shares. Noesis Cap Mangement Corporation invested in 0% or 12,839 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Sun Life Financial Inc decreased Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) stake by 5,000 shares to 10,000 valued at $717,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) stake by 23,620 shares and now owns 46,713 shares. Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. KeyCorp had 9 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The stock of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, April 4. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Scout Investments Inc has 0.73% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 2.26M shares. Asset Mngmt invested 0.14% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Raymond James Financial reported 0.01% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Oregon-based Becker Mgmt has invested 0.8% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). M&T Bankshares Corporation stated it has 0.01% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Massachusetts Fincl Services Communications Ma owns 6.35M shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested 0.04% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Company reported 0.76% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Cleararc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Flippin Bruce And Porter reported 633,721 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corp owns 15,665 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Kbc Gru Nv owns 127,621 shares. Intact Inv has invested 0.01% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). The Iowa-based Dubuque Retail Bank & Tru Com has invested 0% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Johnson Financial Grp Inc Inc accumulated 0% or 585 shares.