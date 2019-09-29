Trust Company Of Virginia Decreased Its Stake in Pepsico (PEP) by $492,953; Tower Semiconductor LTD (TSEM) Shareholder S Squared Technology Decreased Stake by $953,850

Trust Company Of Virginia decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 3.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Virginia sold 3,763 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 112,770 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.79M, down from 116,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Virginia who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $135.6. About 3.23 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 17/04/2018 – Global Fruit Juice Market Study 2018-2023 with Coca Cola and PepsiCo Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi executives underlined their commitment to both businesses and intention to keep the two together; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 34x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth at Least in Line with 2017 2.3%; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: There is a massive Frito-Lay shortage in NYC bodegas; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev Up 14%; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: NAB RESULTS HAVE NOT LIVED UP IN LAST 3 QUARTERS; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS LEADERSHIP WILL REPORT INTO FRITO-LAY NORTH AMERICA; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Forex Having Neutral Impact on 2018 Revenue, EPS

S Squared Technology Llc decreased its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM) by 49.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc sold 63,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.78% . The hedge fund held 65,100 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.03 million, down from 128,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Tower Semiconductor Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $18.81. About 671,478 shares traded or 52.26% up from the average. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 4.00% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TSEM News: 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s Smallest Global Shutter Pixel; 17/05/2018 – HAREL INSURANCE INVESTMENTS & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor Sees 2Q Rev $335M; 07/05/2018 – TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 41C; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Tower Semiconductor, ServiceSource International, IHS Markit, CONSOL Coal Resources LP,; 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s S; 27/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Drexel Today; 14/05/2018 – TowerJazz Achieves IATF 16949 Automotive Quality Certification Expanding its High Quality Automotive Manufacturing Capabilities; 09/05/2018 – TowerJazz and Newsight Imaging Announce Advanced CMOS Image Sensor Chips for LiDAR used in ADAS and Autonomous Vehicles; 07/05/2018 – TOWERJAZZ SEES 2Q REV. UP 7% VS 1Q, MID-RANGE VIEW OF $335M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.60 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

