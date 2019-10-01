Trust Company Of Virginia Cut Its Lowes Cos (LOW) Holding by $423,400; Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Market Value Rose While Penn Capital Management Co Has Trimmed by $1.05 Million Its Holding

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 6.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 19,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The hedge fund held 280,621 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.05 million, down from 300,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $43.51. About 76,335 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 12/04/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: FCC wants more distance between Sinclair and the would-be owners of WPIX-TV and WGN-TV, is concerned it is; 09/05/2018 – CORRECTED-TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $910 MLN (CORRECTS; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Says Station Divestitures to Raise $1.5 Billion; 26/04/2018 – Gasparino: Appeals Court Ruling Could Stop Sinclair Deal |; 21/04/2018 – Sinclair Merger in Doubt As Judges Raise Issue with FCC Action; 21/05/2018 – FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION SEEKS NEW COMMENTS ON PROPOSED DIVESTITURES IN SINCLAIR-TRIBUNE MERGER -STATEMENT; 03/04/2018 – New York Post: Sinclair exec: Print media is `meaningless dribble’; 21/05/2018 – FCC seeks new comments on proposed Sinclair Tribune merger; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox in New Network Affiliation Agreements With Sinclair; 20/04/2018 – Sinclair Drops as Judges Question Rule Leading to Tribune Deal

Trust Company Of Virginia decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 9.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Virginia sold 4,234 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 40,474 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.08 million, down from 44,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Virginia who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $110.71. About 514,641 shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s, Target, and Tiffany are making headlines this morning; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith: Lowe’s Primary Supplier Pact Begins in Mid-August; 15/05/2018 – DE Shaw Adds Aptiv, Cuts Facebook, Buys More Lowe’s: 13F; 23/03/2018 – Lowe’s Declares Dividend of 41c; 11/05/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plan of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MORE LIKELY NEXT MOVE IN THE CASH RATE WILL BE UP, NOT DOWN; 22/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – MARVIN ELLISON CURRENTLY SERVES AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF J. C. PENNEY COMPANY, INC; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: HAVE MORE STAFF LOOKING AT CHINA THAN ANY OTHER SINGLE OVERSEAS ECONOMY; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S SEES FY EPS $5.40 TO $5.50; 23/05/2018 – AUSTRALIA WON’T BE AFFECTED IF CHINA BUYS MORE FROM U.S: LOWE

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. On Friday, May 24 Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 10,000 shares. On Wednesday, June 19 the insider Frieson Donald bought $200,342.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.05B for 20.35 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zwj Invest Counsel accumulated 7,137 shares. Cap Advsr Llc holds 0.03% or 5,623 shares in its portfolio. Rampart Investment Management Limited Liability reported 0.4% stake. Amer National Registered Inv Advisor Inc invested 0.56% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Badgley Phelps Bell, a Washington-based fund reported 2,577 shares. Cohen Lawrence B holds 0.67% or 9,600 shares. Mendel Money Management accumulated 40,502 shares. 7,342 were accumulated by Verition Fund Limited Liability. Moreover, Waddell Reed has 0.2% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 2,020 were reported by Ironwood Inv Counsel Ltd. Fiduciary Trust reported 0.26% stake. Wheatland Advisors holds 14,124 shares or 1.08% of its portfolio. Franklin Res accumulated 1.10 million shares. Shell Asset holds 0.11% or 48,756 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust Comm owns 15,092 shares.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Veritex Hldgs Inc by 181,050 shares to 444,161 shares, valued at $11.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nexstar Broadcasting Group I (NASDAQ:NXST) by 16,083 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,648 shares, and has risen its stake in National Vision Hldgs Inc.

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $21.76 million activity.