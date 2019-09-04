Trust Company Of Virginia Cut By $323,000 Its Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Holding; Manor Road Capital Partners Lowered By $8.55 Million Its Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Holding

Trust Company Of Virginia decreased Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) stake by 13.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Trust Company Of Virginia sold 1,900 shares as Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)’s stock declined 8.05%. The Trust Company Of Virginia holds 12,575 shares with $2.14 million value, down from 14,475 last quarter. Advance Auto Parts Inc now has $10.02 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.75% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $140.36. About 999,178 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Tom Okray to Leave; 21/04/2018 – DJ Advance Auto Parts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAP); 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Two, Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of MLMT 2008-C1; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS CFO TOM OKRAY LEAVING CO; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plai; 18/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS CEO GRECO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $6.13M; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Profit Rises; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q EPS $1.84; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Gross Profit Margin Up 32 Basis Points

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc decreased Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) stake by 60% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc sold 150,000 shares as Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX)’s stock rose 30.04%. The Manor Road Capital Partners Llc holds 100,000 shares with $5.77M value, down from 250,000 last quarter. Tempur Sealy Intl Inc now has $4.06 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.03% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $74.01. About 699,106 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 20/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms Tempur Sealy Intl Rtg, Otlk Remains Negative; 17/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tempur Sealy International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPX); 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 47C; 26/03/2018 – Tempur Sealy Enters Into Agreement With H Partners Group Agreeing to Nominate Arik Ruchim to Board; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Penn National Gaming, Hortonworks, Tempur Sealy International, Macquarie I; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $450M-$500M; 10/04/2018 – Furniture Manufacturers: Global Industry Report 2018 with lndividual Analysis on the Top 500 Companies Including Tempur Sealy International, Hanssem, and Kokuyo Furniture – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Reaffirms Fincl Guidance for 2018; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY: H PARTNERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF CO. DIRECTORS

Analysts await Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.05% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.89 per share. AAP’s profit will be $148.49M for 16.87 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual earnings per share reported by Advance Auto Parts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.00% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Advance Auto Parts has $18500 highest and $11500 lowest target. $157.60’s average target is 12.28% above currents $140.36 stock price. Advance Auto Parts had 13 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, August 14. Citigroup maintained the shares of AAP in report on Wednesday, August 14 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) rating on Wednesday, August 14. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $18500 target. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, August 14 report.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 10.78% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $61.94 million for 16.37 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.04% EPS growth.

