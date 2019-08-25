Trust Company Of Toledo Na Upped Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG); As Simon Ppty (SPG) Share Value Declined, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Has Lowered Its Stake

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Inc (SPG) by 17.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 100,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 478,510 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.19 million, down from 578,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Simon Ppty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $146.03. About 1.73 million shares traded or 9.39% up from the average. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 17/05/2018 – Marriott International And Simon Expand Relationship; 08/05/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $179; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q-End U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Occupancy 94.6%; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES NET INCOME TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $7.33 TO $7.43 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR YEAR; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Sees FY EPS $7.33-EPS $7.43; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED PLANS TO OPEN AT LEAST FIVE NEW HOTELS AT SIMON SHOPPING CENTERS OVER NEXT SEVERAL YEARS; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL PORTFOLIO NOI GROWTH WAS 4.8%; 12/03/2018 – Bankrupt Bon-Ton Stores races to find life-saving deal; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Group Bumps Up Guidance — Earnings Review; 09/04/2018 – Simon Begins Transformational Redevelopments At Five Properties

Trust Company Of Toledo Na increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 4.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Toledo Na bought 3,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 68,450 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12 million, up from 65,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Toledo Na who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $293.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $117.32. About 7.10 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS CO.’S FUEL CELL POWERED FORKLIFT IN PG ACCIDENT; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – IMPACT OF WORK TO REMOVE WATER AND ALLOW GAS TO FLOW FREELY AT PG-11A IS UNLIKELY TO BE CLEAR FOR SOME TIME; 19/04/2018 – CORRECT: P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +6% TO +8%; 10/04/2018 – P&G DECLARES DIV BOOST; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy Merck’s consumer health business for €3.4bn; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE CO PG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – ShieldX Builds Recognition for Its Unmatched Multi-Cloud Security Solution in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 09/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Moreover, Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 79 shares. Netherlands-based Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0.3% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Intrust Bankshares Na holds 0.21% or 4,605 shares. Natl Bank Of The West holds 14,755 shares. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 1,443 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.27% or 5.25 million shares. The Kentucky-based Renaissance Grp Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Conning Inc invested 0.05% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Com has 3,100 shares. Gsa Llp invested 0.14% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Fjarde Ap reported 0.22% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Amalgamated Financial Bank owns 45,855 shares. Amica Mutual Ins invested in 21,691 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag owns 2.92M shares for 0.32% of their portfolio.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24B and $6.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) by 118,520 shares to 635,739 shares, valued at $33.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) by 509,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.73M shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clark Estates Incorporated Ny holds 0.09% or 5,720 shares. Hayek Kallen Invest Mgmt stated it has 0.14% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Godsey & Gibb Associates reported 2.39% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com holds 0.59% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 668,500 shares. 9,185 are owned by Spectrum Management Grp Incorporated. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel reported 3.03% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Park Avenue Securities Limited Com invested in 26,349 shares. Monarch Capital holds 2.28% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 60,398 shares. Dsc Advsrs Lp accumulated 3,571 shares. Wealthcare Cap has invested 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Dodge & Cox has 0.01% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Triangle Wealth Mngmt invested 1.61% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Kansas-based Cognios Cap Ltd Liability Com has invested 2.04% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Dakota Wealth Mgmt reported 10,421 shares. First Business Financial Services Incorporated invested in 0.15% or 7,970 shares.