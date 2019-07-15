Trust Company Of Toledo Na Upped Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $518,778; Lyondellbasell Industries (LYB) Holder Adell Harriman & Carpenter Has Decreased Holding

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries (LYB) by 19.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc sold 6,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,180 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 billion, down from 31,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $86.05. About 2.79M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 03/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Among Top Corporate Donors to United Way of Greater Houston for 2017 Campaign; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – QTRLY SALES AND OTHER OPERATING REVENUES $9,767 MLN VS $8,430 MLN; 14/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and SUEZ Begin Jointly Operating Plastics Recycling Venture; 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulman Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell names Jacinth Smiley Chief Accounting Officer; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell: Transaction Is Expected to Close in the 2H of 2018; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Announces Unconditional Antitrust Clearance From Chinese State Admin of Market Regulation; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley Chief Acctg Officer; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – “ROBUST GLOBAL DEMAND AND RECENT HIGHER OIL PRICES CONTINUE TO SUPPORT STRONG POLYOLEFIN PRICING”; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley As Chief Accounting Officer — MarketWatch

Trust Company Of Toledo Na increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Toledo Na bought 4,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 137,495 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.22 million, up from 133,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Toledo Na who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 18.94M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/04/2018 – C3 IOT & MICROSOFT REPORT PARTNERSHIP TO ON AI IN ENTERPRISE; 21/03/2018 – Quorum Announces the Successful Installation of the First Ford Dealership in the US to use the XSELLERATOR™ DMS; 07/05/2018 – Reputation.com to Host Transform 2018 Conference Series May 17-18; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS AS PART OF ENHANCED ALLIANCE, INFOSYS WILL ALSO ESTABLISH A GLOBAL MICROSOFT CLOUD INNOVATION CENTER IN THE U.S; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture Advisors; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India after complaint -documents; 20/04/2018 – DJ Microsoft Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSFT); 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Operating Income $2.65B; 19/03/2018 – talkEHR Signings Hit a New Milestone; 29/05/2018 – Ziften Enters Netherlands with Microsoft Azure-Powered Endpoint Security Solution; Partners with Microsoft Windows Defender ATP Reseller lnSpark

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What To Know Before Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Microsoft (MSFT) – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/11/2019: RVLT, FRSX, EXFO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Microsoft Continue to Trudge Higher When It Reports Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Are Selling Arista: Here’s Why They’re Wrong – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 15, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crossvault Capital Management Ltd Com holds 84,353 shares. Wealthcare Management Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 552 shares. Woodstock has 225,950 shares. Sunbelt reported 24,401 shares stake. Maverick Capital reported 3.49M shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp reported 1.43 million shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 2.1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 4.84 million shares. Cincinnati Casualty Communications owns 80,000 shares. Headinvest Ltd Liability Company owns 81,766 shares. 3,856 were accumulated by Smith & Howard Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Altavista Wealth Management Inc, North Carolina-based fund reported 76,502 shares. Security Natl Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia reported 22,909 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag invested in 1.59 million shares. 16,937 were reported by Fort Point Prtn Lc. Moreover, Artisan Partners Ltd Partnership has 0.71% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $2.77 EPS, down 17.07% or $0.57 from last year’s $3.34 per share. LYB’s profit will be $1.03 billion for 7.77 P/E if the $2.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by LyondellBasell Industries N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings has invested 0.09% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). 31,801 were reported by Wills Fincl Gp Inc. Lazard Asset Lc accumulated 40 shares. Adage Prns Limited Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 381,100 shares. 4,420 are held by Stratos Wealth Prtn. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa invested 0.13% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Putnam Invs Limited Liability Corp reported 0.08% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Moors & Cabot holds 0.19% or 34,700 shares in its portfolio. Pggm Invests holds 814,250 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Moreover, Massmutual Tru Com Fsb Adv has 0% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 139 shares. Hl Serv Lc has 15,189 shares. Swiss State Bank owns 1.09 million shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Assetmark owns 4,143 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Utah Retirement Sys has invested 0.1% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 488,291 shares.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39M and $514.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co New (NYSE:RTN) by 2,836 shares to 18,682 shares, valued at $3.40B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5,356 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “LyondellBasell (LYB) Announces Final Daily VWAP and Final Price Cap of Tender Offer to Purchase Up to 37M Shares – StreetInsider.com” on July 08, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Best Stocks for 2019: A Volatile First Half – Investorplace.com” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A Closer Look At LyondellBasell – Seeking Alpha” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Retiree’s Dividend Portfolio – Jane’s May Update: Women And The Challenge Of Retirement – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) Insiders Buy Up More Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.