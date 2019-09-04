Trust Company Of Toledo Na Position in Phillips 66 (PSX) Cut by $435,575; As Affimed N V (AFMD) Market Valuation Declined, New Leaf Venture Partners Has Cut Stake

Trust Company Of Toledo Na decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 45.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Toledo Na sold 4,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 5,493 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $523,000, down from 10,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Toledo Na who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $99.47. About 2.14 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s Alliance, Louisiana refinery restarts reformer; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING CATALYTIC REFORMER; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – CPCHEM HAS FULLY RECOVERED FROM HURRICANE HARVEY AND CONTRIBUTED STRONG RESULTS IN QUARTER; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting from plantwide overhaul; 08/03/2018 – Phillips 66 begins Alliance refinery begins reformer, HTU work; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger refinery gasoline units; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING ALL UNITS TO PRODUCTION

New Leaf Venture Partners Llc decreased its stake in Affimed N V (AFMD) by 59.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc sold 1.07M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 732,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08M, down from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc who had been investing in Affimed N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $169.86M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.76. About 221,592 shares traded. Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) has risen 71.43% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 71.43% the S&P500. Some Historical AFMD News: 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…; 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA; 06/03/2018 BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.04 billion for 10.49 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Capital Fincl Advisers Llc holds 202,052 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Il has 0.01% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 4,265 shares. Jacobs And Com Ca invested in 0.06% or 3,687 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca reported 0.42% stake. Bennicas & Associate invested in 6,410 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 11,209 shares. Berkshire Hathaway owns 5.55M shares. Live Your Vision Lc has 195 shares. Meritage Management has 0.33% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 34,360 shares. First Financial Corporation In invested in 580 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bourgeon Mngmt Lc owns 19,670 shares or 1.1% of their US portfolio. Associated Banc holds 106,528 shares. Tarbox Family Office has 0.07% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 1,966 shares. 258,252 were reported by Qs Invsts Limited Com. Df Dent & Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 2,170 shares.

New Leaf Venture Partners Llc, which manages about $872.85M and $359.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptynix Inc by 243,345 shares to 3.53M shares, valued at $14.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.