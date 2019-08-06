Trust Company Of Toledo Na Lifted Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holding by $326,248; Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Shareholder Cumberland Advisors Has Upped Its Stake by $379,500 as Share Price Declined

Cumberland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy (CHK) by 22.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc bought 126,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.04% . The hedge fund held 683,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 557,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.88% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1.56. About 74.93 million shares traded or 52.24% up from the average. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 61.24% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SEES YR CAPEX $1.8B-$2.2B; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE: EVALUATING MOVING 5TH RIG INTO POWDER RIVER BASIN; 02/05/2018 – CHK SAYS LESS NEED TO INVEST IN GAS ASSETS DURING LOW PRICES; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Chesapeake Funding II LLC, Series 2018-1; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Chesapeake Funding Ii Llc, Series 2018-1, Element Sponsored Fleet Lease Abs; 02/05/2018 – Chesapeake Energy 1Q Rev $2.49B; 19/03/2018 – Rep. Sarbanes: Sarbanes Leads Bipartisan Effort to Continue Funding Programs that Protect the Chesapeake Bay; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Enviva Partners, LP Provides Update on Previously Reported Incident at Chesapeake Terminal; 23/04/2018 – DJ Chesapeake Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHK)

Trust Company Of Toledo Na increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 4.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Toledo Na bought 3,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 68,450 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12M, up from 65,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Toledo Na who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $283.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $113.08. About 12.10 million shares traded or 62.56% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ProAmpac PG Intermediate LLC Ratings, Outlk Neg; 19/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CFO SAYS BOOK GAIN FROM P&G PG.N TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3 BLN EUR; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 09/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS $1.25B DEBT TENDER OFFER; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SEES INTENSIFYING RETAIL COMPETITION; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sets New Environmental Sustainability Goals for 2030; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.29, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CHK shares while 53 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 932.99 million shares or 75.16% more from 532.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Investments has 95,472 shares. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.04% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Goldman Sachs has 0.01% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). 13.39M are held by Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon. 117,208 are owned by Fmr. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 100 shares. Motco invested in 0% or 500 shares. Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 5,555 shares. Highlander Capital Mgmt Lc stated it has 0% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). The New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.06% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Whittier Tru owns 1,225 shares. Financial Architects Inc holds 4,000 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 415,831 shares. The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.01% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.01% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK).

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 2 insider sales for $21.01 million activity. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $98,010 was made by WEBB JAMES R on Tuesday, May 28. Lawler Robert D. also bought $100,995 worth of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) shares. DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR bought $100,625 worth of stock.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $248.77 million activity. 3,000 shares were sold by Posada Juan Fernando, worth $294,750. PELTZ NELSON also sold $119.77 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. The insider Taylor David S sold $2.97 million. Matthew Price sold 20,000 shares worth $1.98 million. Another trade for 22,264 shares valued at $2.20 million was sold by Coombe Gary A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 142,726 were accumulated by Finemark Fincl Bank And. Horan Advsrs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 28,519 shares. Blume Cap Management Inc reported 1,400 shares. Renaissance Inv Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Co invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Sequoia Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 0.29% or 33,837 shares. Greatmark Investment Prtn Inc accumulated 10,674 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Glovista Investments Limited Liability Company reported 4,437 shares. Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv invested in 6,962 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 3.40 million shares. Cadinha & Communication Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.21% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Incorporated reported 6,126 shares. Tdam Usa holds 1.5% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 203,085 shares. 24,051 were reported by Peak Asset Mgmt Lc. Great Lakes Advsrs Lc has 0.2% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). First National Bank & Trust Of Hutchinson holds 3,337 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio.

