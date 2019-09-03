Trust Company Of Toledo Na Increases Stake in Microsoft (MSFT); As Pcm (PCMI) Shares Rose, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Cut Its Holding

Trust Company Of Toledo Na increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Toledo Na bought 4,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 137,495 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.22 million, up from 133,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Toledo Na who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $136.31. About 8.83M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 12/03/2018 – President Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Rev $26.8B; 16/05/2018 – ValueAct Dumps Microsoft, Express Scripts — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Egress Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster lnvoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 21/03/2018 – Quorum Announces the Successful Installation of the First Ford Dealership in the US to use the XSELLERATOR™ DMS; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft represented 16 percent of Arista’s revenue in 2017; 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Amazon Made Most Positive Contribution to 1Q Return, Followed by Microsoft and Netflix; 03/04/2018 – eXp Realty Announces March ICON Agents

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (PCMI) by 37.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc sold 147,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.69% . The institutional investor held 246,452 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03 million, down from 393,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pcm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $431.35M market cap company. It closed at $35.01 lastly. It is down 65.46% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PCMI News: 17/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 on Pharmacodynamic and Tumor Biomarkers During Treatment with PCM-075 and Low-Dose; 03/04/2018 – PCM Named to 2018 CRN® Tech Elite Solution Providers List; 27/03/2018 – PCM Named Most Valuable National Solutions Provider by ESET; 07/03/2018 – PCM: Forecasting 2018 Revenue Growth of Approximately 5% Over 2017; 16/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 Showing Synergy of PCM-075 in Combination with FLT3 Inhibitors in Acute Myeloid Le; 17/05/2018 – Trovagene Announces Completion of First Dosing Cohort of Patients in Ongoing Phase 1b/2 Trial of PCM-075 in Acute Myeloid Leukemia; 17/05/2018 – Trovagene Announces Completion of First Dosing Cohort of Patients in Ongoing Phase 1b/2 Trial of PCM-075 in Acute Myeloid Leuke; 25/04/2018 – PCM 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 21/03/2018 – PCM, Inc. Announces Participation in Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Conference; 16/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 Showing Synergy of PCM-075 in Combination with FLT3 Inhibitors in Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement System stated it has 2.33% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Burt Wealth Advisors holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 13,012 shares. S&Co Incorporated reported 110,457 shares or 1.45% of all its holdings. Fiera Capital Corporation holds 0.36% or 791,932 shares in its portfolio. Ithaka Group Inc Llc holds 6.05% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 321,999 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has 91.67 million shares. Gibraltar Capital holds 3.98% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 33,564 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 57.83M shares or 2.03% of their US portfolio. Illinois-based New England & Mgmt Incorporated has invested 1.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Somerville Kurt F owns 2.67% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 114,204 shares. Van Eck Assocs holds 283,866 shares. Grassi Inv holds 3.26% or 186,715 shares. Rnc Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 2.96% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 359,583 shares. Cap Inc Ca has 1.51% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). M Holdings stated it has 1.23% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62M and $372.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) by 175,722 shares to 785,320 shares, valued at $7.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Columbus Mckinnon Corp (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 15,431 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,113 shares, and has risen its stake in Esquire Financial Hld.