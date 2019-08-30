Trust Company Of Toledo Na Has Upped Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $518,778; Market Valuation Rose; Ejf Capital Stake in Bridge Bancorp (BDGE) Decreased by $591,803

Trust Company Of Toledo Na increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Toledo Na bought 4,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 137,495 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.22 million, up from 133,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Toledo Na who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $137.86. About 21.88 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Secure Channels Inc. to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY GAMING REVENUE INCREASED 18% (UP 16% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY XBOX SOFTWARE; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Google gained share, the firm said; 13/03/2018 – SHI International Selects Cohesity as Its ‘Emerging Partner of the Year’ for 2017; 01/05/2018 – Motherboard: FTC Gives Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo 30 Days to Get Rid of Illegal Warranty-Void-if-Removed Stickers; 12/03/2018 – President Donald Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for both General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 03/04/2018 – EMPIRED LTD EPD.AX – EMPIRED CHOSEN AS LAUNCH PARTNER FOR MICROSOFT’S AZURE AUSTRALIA CENTRAL REGIONS; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIFE REINSURANCE BUSINESS HAS GROWN SUBSTANTIALLY, PARTICULARLY INTERNATIONALLY; 16/05/2018 – Informatica World 2018 Kicks Off May 21 in Las Vegas

Ejf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bridge Bancorp Inc (BDGE) by 16.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc sold 20,407 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.16% . The hedge fund held 107,009 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14 million, down from 127,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Bridge Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $528.43M market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $26.91. About 20,439 shares traded. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) has declined 18.64% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BDGE News: 23/03/2018 Bridge Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp 1Q EPS 61c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Bridge Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDGE); 04/05/2018 – BRIDGE BANCORP INC BDGE.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35; 21/05/2018 – Ardelyx Raises $50M in Loan Agreement With Solar Capital and Bridge Bank; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50M IN LOAN WITH SOLAR CAPITAL & BRIDGE BANK; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50 MILLION IN LOAN AGREEMENT WITH SOLAR CAPITAL AND BRIDGE BANK

Since March 18, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $5.33 million activity. Another trade for 163,263 shares valued at $4.54 million was made by BASSWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – L.L.C. on Thursday, March 21.

Analysts await Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.7 per share. BDGE’s profit will be $12.96 million for 10.19 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Bridge Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.53% EPS growth.

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $837.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmark Group Inc by 433,360 shares to 2.89 million shares, valued at $24.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Bankshares Corp New (NASDAQ:UBSH) by 81,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,317 shares, and has risen its stake in Pacific City Financial Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold BDGE shares while 23 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 11.47 million shares or 0.92% more from 11.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Inv Ltd Llc invested in 9,326 shares. Castine Cap Lc reported 75,000 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 16,359 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street has 340,387 shares. Victory reported 47,557 shares stake. Captrust Fin invested in 0% or 1,500 shares. Strategic Advsr Ltd Liability reported 10,307 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Td Asset has 34,700 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has invested 0.01% in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE). National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon owns 115,535 shares. Community Savings Bank Na holds 200 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners reported 1,543 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) or 25,043 shares. Moreover, State Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE). First Tru Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE).