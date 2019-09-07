Trust Company Of Toledo Na Has Raised Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $518,778 as Shares Rose; Paychex (PAYX) Market Value Rose While Ensemble Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding

Trust Company Of Toledo Na increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Toledo Na bought 4,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 137,495 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.22M, up from 133,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Toledo Na who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux, not Windows; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Cortana Faces Uphill Battle Winning Over Developers; 05/03/2018 – MacRumors: Microsoft Planning to Integrate Cortana Into Outlook Apps for iOS and Android; 05/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Modifies Open-Source Code, Blows Hole In Windows Defender (theregister.co.uk); 13/03/2018 – Biostage Preclinical Study Results Published in New Report; 05/03/2018 – STATS Extends Multi-Year Agreement to Provide Sports Data Information for Microsoft; 13/03/2018 – Major US Communications Company Expands Strategic Relationship With Determine, Inc. Through Market-Leading Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft will be part of government drone pilots, but Amazon was left out; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS CONFIGURATION ISSUE IS CAUSING CONNECTIVITY ISSUES FOR USERS ATTEMPTING TO ACCESS OUTLOOK.COM; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW

Ensemble Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 9.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc sold 64,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 586,463 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.03 million, down from 650,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $84.07. About 837,707 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS TRINET’S BA3 CFR, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY NET INCOME GROWTH ABOUT +13%; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO GROW APPROXIMATELY 7%; 16/04/2018 – Study: Nearly Half of Small Business Owners Feel Repealing Net Neutrality Will Have a Negative Impact; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Inc: Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member Mon, 30 Apr 2018 15:50:13 +0000; 02/04/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O : RBC RAISES TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 56C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Rev $866.5M; 26/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Wendy’s and Paychex; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Human Resource Services Revenue $393.4M, Up 17%

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/09/2019: UBER, TTD, ATVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IWV, MSFT, AMZN, JNJ – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2019: TECD, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, VTSI – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/23/2019: HPQ, VMW, CRM, PVTL, CBLK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scge Lp, California-based fund reported 889,698 shares. First Manhattan stated it has 4.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tarbox Family Office holds 8,051 shares. Wellington Shields & Co Ltd Liability Co invested 4.96% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Charles Schwab Management has 33.59 million shares for 2.54% of their portfolio. Investec Asset Ltd invested in 5.32% or 11.39 million shares. Mai has invested 1.71% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Massmutual Tru Communication Fsb Adv reported 238,340 shares stake. Moreover, Veritas Inv Ltd Liability Partnership has 10.62% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 920,773 shares. 310,485 are owned by Oak Limited Oh. 282,561 are owned by Berkshire Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Pa. Peddock Advsr Ltd Co holds 10,445 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Moreover, Mcgowan Gp Asset Incorporated has 0.1% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5,226 shares. The Indiana-based Donaldson Capital Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 3.84% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hanson And Doremus Investment Mgmt has invested 2.1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Paychex Earnings: PAYX Stock Dips on Mixed Q4 – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$83.80, Is It Time To Put Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Paychex (PAYX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Stock Reports: Micron, Sinopec, Celgene & More – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Paychex Introduces Cyber Liability Protection – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Ensemble Capital Management Llc, which manages about $381.11M and $678.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 106,771 shares to 248,149 shares, valued at $18.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 23,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,920 shares, and has risen its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Llc holds 100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moors Cabot reported 11,664 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 59,982 shares. Leavell Inv Management owns 0.04% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 4,280 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.03% stake. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Co Ltd Co reported 2,956 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Old Republic has 0.71% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 326,800 shares. Martin Currie Limited reported 128,929 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Howland Capital Management Lc holds 198,135 shares or 1.29% of its portfolio. 1.85 million were accumulated by Swiss Comml Bank. Cibc World Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Cohen Klingenstein Lc invested 0.05% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). 2.71M were reported by Arrowstreet Capital Partnership. Godsey & Gibb Assocs, Virginia-based fund reported 188,404 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, a Sweden-based fund reported 2,898 shares.