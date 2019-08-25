Trust Company Of Toledo Na Has Raised Its Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Position; Td Asset Management Raised Holding in Harley Davidson (HOG) by $690,375

Trust Company Of Toledo Na increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 4.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Toledo Na bought 3,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 68,450 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12 million, up from 65,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Toledo Na who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $293.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $117.32. About 7.34M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Td Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (HOG) by 3.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc bought 19,725 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 552,433 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.70M, up from 532,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Harley Davidson Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.91% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $30.72. About 1.91M shares traded or 6.93% up from the average. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has declined 18.94% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.94% the S&P500. Some Historical HOG News: 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Harley Davidson Auto Loan Abs From 2016; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson Confirms 2018 Outlook; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson backs forecast, investors see signs of recovery; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC SEES FOR FULL-YEAR 2018 OPERATING MARGIN AS A PERCENT OF REVENUE TO BE APPROXIMATELY 9.5 TO 10.5 PERCENT; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON CEO MATT LEVATITCH SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 16/05/2018 – Harley-Davidson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Harley-Davidson says retaliatory tariffs will have a ‘significant impact’ on sales; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON – REFINING PLANS AND IN SUMMER INTENDS TO REVEAL SIGNIFICANT ADDITIONAL STEPS TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE AND VALUE CREATION THROUGH 2022; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson Sees 2018 Operating Margin 9.5%-10.5% of Revenue; 09/03/2018 – RPT-Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $65.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) by 352,800 shares to 2.76M shares, valued at $19.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 498,042 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 299,224 shares, and cut its stake in Balchem Corp (NASDAQ:BCPC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold HOG shares while 121 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 144.16 million shares or 1.60% more from 141.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Services Automobile Association holds 0.02% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) or 269,827 shares. Thompson Investment Mngmt stated it has 0.67% of its portfolio in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Moreover, Thematic Llc has 0.28% invested in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) for 171,381 shares. 46,860 were reported by Pnc Services Grp Inc. Natixis Advsrs Lp accumulated 0.01% or 33,833 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt has 0.06% invested in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Virginia Retirement Et Al, a Virginia-based fund reported 93,500 shares. Cibc Ww Markets Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Korea holds 33,800 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt owns 305 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 232,600 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Securities Gp reported 6,185 shares. Voya Limited holds 72,215 shares. Csat Investment Advisory LP holds 0.02% or 1,275 shares. Hl Fincl Lc owns 675,094 shares.

