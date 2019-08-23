Trust Company Of Toledo Na Has Increased Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $518,778 as Stock Rose; As Entercom Communications (ETM) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Sessa Capital Im LP Upped Stake

Trust Company Of Toledo Na increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Toledo Na bought 4,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 137,495 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.22 million, up from 133,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Toledo Na who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $137.78. About 18.71 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – Exabeam Tackles Compromised IoT Threat; 02/05/2018 – Dell Technologies and Microsoft Collaborate to Help Customers Simplify Delivery of IoT Solutions; 17/04/2018 – Merck Announces First Phase Three Studies for PCV-15 (V114) Its Investigational Pneumococcal Disease Vaccine; 15/03/2018 – MICROSOFT HAD 83 SEXUAL HARASSMENT COMPLAINTS IN LAST FISCAL YR; 12/04/2018 – CNA Appoints Mark James as Senior Vice President, Global Reinsurance; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES PANOS PANAY CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER/DEVICES; 08/05/2018 – Epsilon Partners with Metro Optic to Deliver On-Demand Global Connectivity in Canada; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MAY RELEASE NEW SURFACE TABLETS LATER IN 2018

Sessa Capital Im Lp increased its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (ETM) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sessa Capital Im Lp bought 239,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% . The institutional investor held 5.44 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.56 million, up from 5.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sessa Capital Im Lp who had been investing in Entercom Communications Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $560.70 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.07% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $3.84. About 1.89 million shares traded or 29.26% up from the average. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 23.76% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 15/05/2018 – Aristeia Capital LLC Exits Position in Entercom Comms; 08/03/2018 – Correct: Entercom 4Q EPS $2.58; 08/03/2018 – Entercom 4Q Net $232.4M; 08/03/2018 Entercom 4Q Rev $246.6M; 14/03/2018 – Philly.com: Radio giant Entercom looking to move HQ from Bala Cynwyd to Philly waterfront; 16/05/2018 – Entercom Comms Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – FURTHER TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 24/04/2018 – Tribune/Sinclair divestitures near conclusion; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Adj EPS 0c; 21/05/2018 – Entercom Communications Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Common Asset Management Lc reported 3.18% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 46,773 are held by Strategic Global Advisors Llc. Horizon Invs Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% or 28,994 shares. Moreover, Zacks Investment Mngmt has 2.48% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 979,339 shares. Bonness reported 56,700 shares. 63,382 were reported by Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Limited Com. Insight 2811 reported 0.32% stake. Waters Parkerson And Ltd Liability reported 248,710 shares. First Comml Bank Sioux Falls holds 11,946 shares or 4.8% of its portfolio. 134,561 were accumulated by Vigilant Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Cordasco Financial stated it has 0.52% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). S&T National Bank & Trust Pa has invested 1.62% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Swarthmore Group Inc Inc reported 2.77% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Natl has invested 2.92% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fragasso Gru Inc invested in 42,202 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold ETM shares while 42 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 109.13 million shares or 4.05% less from 113.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 717,477 are owned by Gamco Et Al. Massmutual Trust Co Fsb Adv stated it has 160 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prudential Fin Incorporated reported 776,563 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd holds 0.03% or 16,158 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag owns 99,767 shares. 29,487 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 749,889 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.12% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) or 38,850 shares. The Connecticut-based Trexquant Inv Lp has invested 0.02% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). 21,239 were reported by Automobile Association. Art Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Voloridge Investment Mngmt Ltd, Florida-based fund reported 29,748 shares. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 8.93M shares. Petrus Trust Company Lta invested 0.04% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Inc holds 10,833 shares.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 sales for $11.74 million activity.