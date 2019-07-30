Trust Company Of Toledo Na Has Decreased Position in Phillips 66 (PSX) by $435,575 as Stock Value Declined; Bogle Investment Management LP Raised Liberty Tripadvisor Cl A (LTRPA) Position by $1.66 Million

Bogle Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Inc Cl A (LTRPA) by 128.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp bought 118,442 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 210,316 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.98 million, up from 91,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Liberty Tripadvisor Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $872.68M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $11.62. About 11,209 shares traded. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has risen 2.37% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LTRPA News: 15/05/2018 – Indaba Capital Management Buys 2.8% of Liberty TripAdvisor; 10/04/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings to Conduct Quarterly Q&A Conference Call; 25/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Trust Company Of Toledo Na decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 45.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Toledo Na sold 4,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,493 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $523,000, down from 10,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Toledo Na who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $102.76. About 114,557 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES WORK TO BEGIN RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 10/05/2018 – Phillips 66: William R. Loomis Jr. Retires From Board; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROTREATERS THIS WEEK; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY COMPLETES HYDROTREATER RESTART; 12/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery completes work on gasoline units; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting after overhaul; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 GARLAND: DON’T HOLD A LOT OF HOPE FOR RINS REFORM; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net $524M; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 16/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 11.03 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arete Wealth Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.08% or 4,097 shares. Aqr Cap Ltd Liability, Connecticut-based fund reported 3.33M shares. Hillsdale Mngmt stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Renaissance holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 630,200 shares. Smart Portfolios Lc has invested 0.02% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0.28% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 165,499 shares. Barnett & owns 2,025 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Sta Wealth Management holds 0.11% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 5,377 shares. Boyer Corporon Wealth Ltd owns 1.87% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 43,883 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank And Tru holds 1,987 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Sun Life Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 714 shares. Personal Advisors Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Anchor Cap Advsr Llc stated it has 2,538 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wilkins Inv Counsel Inc invested in 6,961 shares or 0.2% of the stock.

