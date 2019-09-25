Trust Company Of Toledo Na Has Decreased Its Holding in Moody’s (MCO) by $981,240; As Roper Technologies (ROP) Share Price Rose, Torray Has Decreased Position by $663,558

Trust Company Of Toledo Na decreased its stake in Moody’s Corp (MCO) by 40.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Toledo Na sold 5,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 7,246 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.42 million, down from 12,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Toledo Na who had been investing in Moody’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $212.58. About 320,640 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S RATES BANCO REGIONAL’S PROPOSED SR NOTES Ba1, STABLE OU; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Initial Issuer Rating Of Aa1 To Carolina Beach, Nc; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES MATTEL’S SR UNSECURED GUARANTEED BONDS TO; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Amneal’s New Term Loan B1; Outlook Revised To Positive; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 Underlying/Aa1 Enhanced To Kelso School District 458, Wa’s 2018 Utgos; 22/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS UPGRADED THE CITY OF DETROIT, Ml’S ISSUER RATING TO BA3 FROM B1; REVISED THE OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Port Of Seattle’s (WA) Series 2018a&B, Stable Outlook; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BIL’S A2 SR RATING & CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To California Spwb Lease Revenue Bonds, 2018 Ser. A & B; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Cnhi’s Senior Debt To Ba1, Affirms Ba1 Cfr; Outlook Changed To Positive

Torray Llc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies (ROP) by 2.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc sold 1,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 60,873 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.30M, down from 62,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $354.71. About 236,498 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THOMA BRAVO ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $11.08 TO $11.32; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.1 BLN; 29/03/2018 – Roper Technologies, Inc. vs Axcess International, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/28/2018; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PE-backed PowerPlan In All-cash Deal Valued At $1.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $2.61; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.97 earnings per share, up 16.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.69 per share. MCO’s profit will be $372.72 million for 26.98 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 187 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 154.05 million shares or 3.59% less from 159.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Estabrook Capital Mngmt has 0% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 600 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Bancorp Pictet And Cie (Asia) reported 5,364 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.1% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Regions Fincl holds 0.03% or 11,448 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 8,300 shares. Cantillon Cap Mgmt has invested 1.21% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Agf Investments America reported 2.19% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Liability Co accumulated 1,470 shares. Ycg Limited Co reported 6.66% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). City accumulated 0% or 74 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation holds 0.1% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) or 21,826 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt North America Inc has invested 0.32% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Howe & Rusling stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Vanguard Gru Incorporated holds 14.96 million shares.

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Moody’s Corporation Names Robert Fauber as Chief Operating Officer – Business Wire” on September 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Moody’s Analytics Adds Two New Commercial Real Estate Data Partners to the REIS Network – Business Wire” published on August 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “These 5 Stocks Have Made Buffett $23 Billion in 2019 – Motley Fool” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Predictable Stocks Warren Buffett and Ray Dalio Agree On – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Moody’s Named to 2019 Working Mother 100 Best Companies List – Business Wire” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold ROP shares while 228 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 95.01 million shares or 0.10% less from 95.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement System has 0.16% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Motco reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Moreover, Sandy Spring Bancorp has 0.02% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 718 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 4,342 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldg Sa holds 0.03% or 9,982 shares. Capital City Trust Company Fl owns 10,110 shares. Vigilant Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 410 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Guardian Life Insurance Of America holds 0.02% or 298 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Fincl invested in 0.06% or 59,763 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 5,873 shares in its portfolio. Zwj Counsel holds 0.03% or 920 shares in its portfolio. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corporation invested in 97 shares or 0% of the stock. 186,500 are held by Renaissance Limited Liability. Vaughan Nelson Inv Management LP holds 1.75% or 359,665 shares in its portfolio. First Mercantile Tru Com holds 0.04% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) or 1,159 shares.

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Roper Technologies Announces New Segment Structure NYSE:ROP – GlobeNewswire” on March 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Roper Technologies to Present at Electrical Products Group Investor Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on May 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Today’s Pickup: Canadian Startup To Offer Its Load Board For Free – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Roper Technologies Announces Record 2018 Financial Results NYSE:ROP – GlobeNewswire” published on February 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Roper Technologies Announces Record Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.73 million for 27.89 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual earnings per share reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.