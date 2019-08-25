Trust Company Of Toledo Na Has Cut Phillips 66 (PSX) Holding as Share Value Rose; Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Shareholder Lionstone Capital Management Upped Its Holding by $2.33 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Trust Company Of Toledo Na decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 45.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Toledo Na sold 4,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 5,493 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $523,000, down from 10,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Toledo Na who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.33% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $95.18. About 2.87 million shares traded or 7.98% up from the average. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery restarting reformer; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: Midstream 1Q Net Income $233 Million; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference May 17; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Raises Dividend to 80c; 10/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery raises production on reformer, HTUs; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING CATALYTIC REFORMER; 19/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Equipment Issues at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – EARNINGS REFLECT BENEFIT OF DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO, AND ARE ALSO SEEING POSITIVE, ONGOING IMPACTS FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92

Lionstone Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc bought 47,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 230,224 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.36 million, up from 182,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $57.88. About 932,233 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Six Flags’ Ratings Are Unchanged Following $39 Million Add On Term Loan B; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Buy Lease Rights to Operate Five Parks Owned by EPR Properties; 26/03/2018 – Credit Agreement Amendment Reduces Six Flags’ Borrowing Rate; 24/04/2018 – Three More Six Flags Parks Coming to China; 04/04/2018 – Six Flags: New Park Slated for 2022 Debut Will Be Part of Qiddiya, Saudi Arabia’s New Entertainment Destination; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags: Taylor Brooks Will Become Accounting Chief; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Comcast’s Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q LOSS/SHR 74C, EST. LOSS/SHR 80C; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – REMAIN FOCUSED ON EXCEEDING $600 MLN OF MODIFIED EBITDA IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – FIRST PHASE OF MULTI-MLN DOLLAR ENTERTAINMENT COMPLEX IN CHINA IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2021

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) invested 0.04% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Blackrock has invested 0.13% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 2.30 million shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 598,909 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt reported 1,079 shares. National Bank Of Stockton reported 13,424 shares. King Luther Capital Mgmt, a Texas-based fund reported 7,396 shares. Rodgers Brothers has 11,235 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Corp, a Colorado-based fund reported 909 shares. Ar Asset Mngmt invested in 9,600 shares. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Rech accumulated 0.12% or 225,864 shares. 155,250 were accumulated by Franklin Inc. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Virtu Ltd Liability Corporation owns 5,408 shares.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05B for 10.21 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.