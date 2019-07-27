Trust Co Of Vermont Upped Salesforce Com (CRM) Stake By $327,850; Citizens Holding Co (CIZN) Sentiment Is 0.75

Citizens Holding Co (CIZN) investors sentiment is 0.75 in 2019 Q1. It’s the same as in 2018Q4. The ratio is the same, as only 3 investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 4 cut down and sold their equity positions in Citizens Holding Co. The investment managers in our database now possess: 260,665 shares, up from 259,013 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Citizens Holding Co in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 4 Increased: 3 New Position: 0.

Trust Co Of Vermont increased Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) stake by 7.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Trust Co Of Vermont acquired 2,075 shares as Salesforce Com Inc (CRM)’s stock declined 3.33%. The Trust Co Of Vermont holds 30,531 shares with $4.84M value, up from 28,456 last quarter. Salesforce Com Inc now has $124.60 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $159.97. About 4.73 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 24/04/2018 – Salesforce to Invest $2.2B in Its French Business Over Five Years; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: GREG SCHOTT WILL REMAIN CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF MULESOFT; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion, announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO; 20/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Salesforce.com And Debt ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 16/03/2018 – CoreValue Is a Gold Sponsor at Salesforce World Tour in Amsterdam; 23/04/2018 – DJ salesforcecom inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRM); 27/03/2018 – Intercom considers itself the “next-generation Salesforce,” offering a digital take on a timeless problem: improving businesses’ interactions with potential or existing customers; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – QTR-END REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE OF APPROXIMATELY $20.4 BLN, UP 36% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

Acg Wealth holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Citizens Holding Company for 66,575 shares. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors owns 6,580 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Maltese Capital Management Llc has 0.02% invested in the company for 10,348 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 14,193 shares.

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding firm for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides a range of commercial and personal banking services and products in Mississippi, the United States. The company has market cap of $105.85 million. The firm offers demand deposits, and savings and time deposit accounts. It has a 18.26 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises secured and unsecured loans; letters of credit; mortgage loans; installment loans; credit card loans; real estate loans, including single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 20 insider sales for $20.43 million activity. Harris Parker sold 6,331 shares worth $1.00M. On Wednesday, January 30 the insider BLOCK KEITH sold $735,149. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $1.58M was made by Benioff Marc on Friday, February 8. 200 shares valued at $32,216 were sold by Conway Craig on Friday, February 15. $17,779 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Roos John Victor on Thursday, February 7. Allanson Joe sold $2.31 million worth of stock. $857,751 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Weaver Amy E.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Abner Herrman And Brock Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 1,438 shares. Fiduciary Tru Company invested in 0.03% or 6,981 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Brinker Cap Inc has invested 0.29% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Tarbox Family Office, a California-based fund reported 287 shares. Brown Capital Management Ltd Com reported 5,897 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Secor Cap Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 21,305 shares. Sand Hill Glob Advisors Llc invested in 43,104 shares. 4,413 are owned by Amarillo Bancshares. Cambridge Fincl Grp holds 0% or 35,885 shares in its portfolio. Miracle Mile Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.59% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 46,309 shares. Nwi LP holds 1.65% or 450,000 shares. Crosslink Incorporated invested in 56,214 shares. Moreover, Assetmark has 0% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Oakworth Inc reported 467 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Life Ins accumulated 27,452 shares.

Among 28 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 26 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Salesforce.com had 39 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by UBS. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Raymond James. Wells Fargo maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Oppenheimer. Bernstein maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Bernstein has “Hold” rating and $160 target. Wedbush maintained the shares of CRM in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by JMP Securities. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Bank of America. Societe Generale maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Societe Generale has “Buy” rating and $186 target.

Trust Co Of Vermont decreased Vanguard Emerging Mkts Stock Index Adm #5533 (VEMAX) stake by 10,872 shares to 13,918 valued at $491,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) stake by 6,330 shares and now owns 129,214 shares. Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) was reduced too.