Trust Co Of Vermont Upped Honeywell Intl (HON) Holding by $427,864; Citadel Advisors Position in Hanmi Finl (HAFC) Decreased by $1.26 Million as Valuation Rose

Trust Co Of Vermont increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Vermont bought 2,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 72,356 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.50 million, up from 69,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Vermont who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $175.52. About 1.41 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL- ENTERED CONTRACT TO ENROLL 12 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL AVIONICS PROTECTION PLAN AND ANOTHER 9 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL MECHANICAL PROTECTION PLAN; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – IN QTR, ORGANIC SALES GREW 5 PERCENT, DRIVEN BY STRONG DEMAND FOR ORIGINAL EQUIPMENT FOR COMMERCIAL AVIATION; 20/03/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Reach With Versatile New Router; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.85-EPS $8.05; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Helps Refiners Meet Euro V Standards With New Catalyst; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Adj EPS $1.95; 10/04/2018 – W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Declines to Comment on Honeywell (HON) Speculation, Doesn’t Comment on Rumors in the Marketplace – Bloomberg; 18/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – PLANNED HOMES SPIN IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF 2018; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Olivier Rabiller To Continue As President And CEO Of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins; 23/04/2018 – Honeywell Declares Quarterly Dividend

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Hanmi Finl Corp (HAFC) by 37.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 60,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.47% with the market. The hedge fund held 98,416 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09M, down from 158,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Hanmi Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $687.22M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $22.22. About 76,747 shares traded. Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) has declined 19.00% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HAFC News: 21/05/2018 – Hanmi Fincl: Internal Rate of Return on Transaction Will Be in Excess of 20%; 25/04/2018 – Hanmi Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – HANMI PHARM SUBMITTED ‘OLITA’ SUSPENSION PLAN TO KOREA MINISTRY; 21/05/2018 – HANMI FINL SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2019 EPS; 21/05/2018 – HANMI FINANCIAL CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF BOTH HANMI AND SWNB APPROVED TRANSACTION; 21/05/2018 – Hanmi Fincl: Acquisition Expected to Expand Market Share and Scale in Key Markets in Texas; 21/05/2018 – HANMI FINANCIAL: PACT TO BUY SWNB BANCORP,; 21/05/2018 – HANMI FINANCIAL CORP -DEAL ACCRETIVE TO HANMI’S 2019 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hanmi Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAFC); 02/05/2018 – Hanmi Financial Presenting at Conference May 8

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. 1,035 shares were sold by Paz George, worth $154,143 on Wednesday, February 6.

Trust Co Of Vermont, which manages about $1.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Short Term Inflation Prot Secs Etf (VTIP) by 20,353 shares to 138,091 shares, valued at $6.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Ftse Dev Mkts Etf (VEA) by 13,739 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 348,310 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Management Lc has invested 0.1% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 166,102 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Addenda stated it has 41,506 shares. Sun Life accumulated 8,896 shares or 0.31% of the stock. 200 are held by Hilton Cap Ltd Liability. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd reported 0.06% stake. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership reported 2,384 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Commerce Natl Bank holds 402,670 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd has 0.17% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Badgley Phelps And Bell has invested 0.86% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). The New Hampshire-based Ledyard National Bank has invested 0.15% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Boyd Watterson Asset Limited Liability Corporation Oh owns 15,165 shares or 1.52% of their US portfolio. Whitnell & holds 0.2% or 3,296 shares. Montag & Caldwell Ltd Liability Co holds 3.01% or 363,801 shares in its portfolio. Art Advsr Lc has 7,341 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 27,371 shares to 45,671 shares, valued at $944,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iamgold Corp (Put) (NYSE:IAG) by 262,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 365,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Shutterfly Inc (NASDAQ:SFLY).