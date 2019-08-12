Trust Co Of Vermont Upped By $440,415 Its Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Position; Balyasny Asset Management Has Raised Orasure Technologies (OSUR) Holding

Trust Co Of Vermont increased Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) stake by 26.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Trust Co Of Vermont acquired 9,787 shares as Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Trust Co Of Vermont holds 46,166 shares with $2.10 million value, up from 36,379 last quarter. Activision Blizzard Inc now has $36.43 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $47.5. About 1.87 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – COMPANY INCREASES CY 2018 REVENUES AND EPS OUTLOOK; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Activision Blizzard To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 17/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Battle-royale Mode For Next Call Of Duty — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – Team from Laval University Wins Heroes of the Dorm® National Championship; 23/04/2018 – DJ Activision Blizzard Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATVI); 14/05/2018 – The Call of Duty™ Endowment Opens Its 2018 “Seal of Distinction” Submissions for U.S. and U.K. Organizations; 16/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD SAYS IS PARTNERING WITH NIELSEN TO MEASURE AND VALUE ESPORTS BRAND INVESTMENTS ACROSS THE CO’S MULTIPLE LEAGUES & TITLES; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 REV $7,355 MLN; 08/03/2018 Prepare for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Balyasny Asset Management Llc increased Orasure Technologies Inc (OSUR) stake by 90.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Balyasny Asset Management Llc acquired 27,550 shares as Orasure Technologies Inc (OSUR)’s stock declined 13.38%. The Balyasny Asset Management Llc holds 57,924 shares with $646,000 value, up from 30,374 last quarter. Orasure Technologies Inc now has $459.54 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $7.45. About 52,552 shares traded. OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) has declined 49.64% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.64% the S&P500. Some Historical OSUR News: 12/04/2018 – Acadian Asset Management LLC Exits OraSure Technologies; 20/04/2018 – DJ OraSure Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSUR); 02/05/2018 – OraSure Sees 2Q EPS 3c; 02/05/2018 – ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2Q EPS 3.0C, EST. 6.0C; 04/05/2018 – ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES INC OSUR.O SAYS ROBERTO CUCA APPOINTED CFO; 10/04/2018 – OraSure Technologies Appoints New Senior Vice President, Business Development; 19/03/2018 OraSure Technologies Access Event Set By CL King for Mar. 26; 02/05/2018 – OraSure 1Q Rev $41.9M; 21/05/2018 – OraSure Technologies Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – OraSure Technologies Appoints David Rappaport as Senior Vice Pres, Business Development

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson And Doremus Investment owns 100 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 260 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Comerica Bancorporation reported 147,665 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advsrs stated it has 32,627 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Financial Bank Of Hutchinson has 5,361 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As accumulated 0% or 2.47M shares. Cap Interest Inc Ca, a California-based fund reported 104,064 shares. Stephens Ar has invested 0.07% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Toth Fincl Advisory Corporation holds 0% or 300 shares in its portfolio. Da Davidson Company accumulated 0.09% or 118,039 shares. At Bancorporation invested in 0.26% or 47,613 shares. Scotia Cap invested 0.01% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Nuwave Invest Mgmt Limited Company reported 0% stake. Macquarie Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 57,500 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mgmt Ltd stated it has 52,407 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Activision Blizzard had 24 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, March 19. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, February 13 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Wednesday, February 13. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 13 by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, August 8 with “Outperform”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, February 13. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Friday, August 9. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Stifel Nicolaus. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) on Tuesday, July 30 with “Overweight” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 15 report.

Trust Co Of Vermont decreased Vanguard Ftse Dev Mkts Etf (VEA) stake by 13,739 shares to 348,310 valued at $14.24M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Emerging Mkts Stock Index Adm #5533 (VEMAX) stake by 10,872 shares and now owns 13,918 shares. Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) was reduced too.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $4.30 million activity. Shares for $4.30M were bought by NOLAN PETER J on Tuesday, March 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold OSUR shares while 36 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 55.78 million shares or 0.11% more from 55.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Philadelphia reported 12,375 shares. Shelton Mgmt stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System owns 21,163 shares. Valley Advisers has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR). Moors Cabot reported 38,000 shares. Petrus Trust Lta invested 0.05% of its portfolio in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR). Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.01% in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR). Swiss Savings Bank owns 111,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bluemountain Cap Management Llc invested in 73,779 shares or 0.01% of the stock. D E Shaw reported 1.78M shares. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0% in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR). Aqr Cap Mgmt Lc reported 0% stake. Primecap Management Ca accumulated 1.72 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 59,018 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems, Louisiana-based fund reported 23,100 shares.

Balyasny Asset Management Llc decreased Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) stake by 146,549 shares to 132,491 valued at $12.92M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Dsw Inc (NYSE:DSW) stake by 497,332 shares and now owns 39,280 shares. Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (NYSE:HPP) was reduced too.