Trust Co Of Vermont Trimmed Its Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Holding by $386,922 as Market Valuation Declined; As Boeing Co (Call) (BA) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Locust Wood Capital Advisers Has Lowered Its Position by $21.95 Million

Trust Co Of Vermont decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 33.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Vermont sold 6,558 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The institutional investor held 13,184 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $783,000, down from 19,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Vermont who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $50.79. About 1.32 million shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 30/05/2018 – Cimarex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 M; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – QTRLY DAILY PRODUCTION AVERAGED 206.1 MBOE VS 177.2 MBOE; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Rev $567.1M; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Adj EPS $1.82; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – CO INTENDS TO FUND CASH PURCHASE PRICE WITH PROCEEDS OF EQUITY OFFERING, CASH ON HAND AND/OR INCURRENCE OF LONG-TERM INDEBTEDNESS; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570M; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (Call) (BA) by 88.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc sold 60,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 8,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.91M, down from 68,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $377.03. About 3.01M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 01/05/2018 – Last year, Boeing launched a services business, which announced deals worth nearly $1 billion in February; 18/05/2018 – China halts U.S. sorghum dumping probe amid signs of trade thaw; 18/05/2018 – The Star Edmonton: #Breaking: A passenger jet believed to be a Boeing 737 has reportedly crashed at Havana’s Jose Marti; 21/05/2018 – Israel’s Spacecom gets $55 mln deal for African comms services; 10/05/2018 – Boeing’s Middle East president says it will ‘follow the lead’ of the US government on Iran; 25/04/2018 – Boeing says sees no threat to 777 output from Iran deal uncertainty; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO HOPES FOR POSITIVE OUTCOME FROM DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN U.S. AND CHINA; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United States to lower foreign arms sales surcharge – DSCA director; 18/04/2018 – WESTJET SAYS WILL ‘ACCELERATE’ INSPECTIONS OF CERTAIN FAN BLADES ON SOME BOEING 737 ENGINES FOLLOWING SOUTHWEST ACCIDENT; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft with Travel Service

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.65, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold XEC shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 93.00 million shares or 2.56% more from 90.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Diamond Hill Capital Mngmt holds 2.2% or 6.94 million shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested in 0% or 4,298 shares. Swiss Retail Bank has 0.02% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 330,264 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 123,912 shares. Hudock Cap Group Ltd has invested 0% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Assetmark holds 20 shares. Moreover, Moore Cap Ltd Partnership has 0.06% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Sg Americas Securities holds 0% or 9,624 shares in its portfolio. Kansas-based Waddell & Reed Fincl has invested 0.08% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Com has invested 0.1% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Addison Capital holds 24,276 shares or 1% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl Inc has invested 0.02% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Management accumulated 3,795 shares. Mcf Advsr Lc, Kentucky-based fund reported 23 shares. California-based Utd Cap Financial Advisers Ltd has invested 0% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC).

Trust Co Of Vermont, which manages about $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 18,841 shares to 87,836 shares, valued at $3.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 17,418 shares in the quarter, for a total of 402,324 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Analysts await Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.15 EPS, down 42.21% or $0.84 from last year’s $1.99 per share. XEC’s profit will be $116.68 million for 11.04 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Cimarex Energy Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Riggs Asset Managment Inc has 4.59% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sol Cap Mngmt invested in 4,524 shares or 0.45% of the stock. 13,975 are owned by Regentatlantic Limited Liability Co. Strategic Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.4% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Jefferies Group Limited Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 22,234 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.01% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 330,982 shares. Guggenheim Limited Co holds 0.36% or 121,271 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Life Co, Japan-based fund reported 18,294 shares. Moreover, Theleme Partners Llp has 4.71% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Washington-based Brighton Jones Ltd Company has invested 0.41% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company has 206,039 shares. Amp Capital Investors holds 265,058 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Holdings holds 0.71% or 590 shares in its portfolio. Serv Automobile Association holds 391,489 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 40.45 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.