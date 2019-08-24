Trust Co Of Vermont Stake in Union Pacific (UNP) Has Lowered by $432,363; Diamond Hill Capital Management Has Decreased Devon Energy Corp. (DVN) Stake by $17.47 Million

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp. (DVN) by 6.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc sold 563,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The hedge fund held 8.53 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $269.06 million, down from 9.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.86% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $21.68. About 8.76M shares traded or 32.41% up from the average. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Sells Southern Portion of Barnett Shale Position for $553M; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Devon Energy And Enlink At Ba1; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: On Pace to Reduce G&A, Interest Costs by $175M Annually; 26/03/2018 – DEVON SEES DELAWARE BASIN ACTIVITY MORE THAN 50% HIGHER VS ’17; 21/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Pricing of Tender Offers; 26/03/2018 – DEVON SEES FIRST PRODUCTION IN SHOWBOAT IN 2Q 2018; 21/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY BOOSTS NOTES TENDER OFFERS FROM $1B; 01/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY BOOSTS FULL-YEAR 2018 OIL PRODUCTION OUTLOOK; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Adds UPS, Exits Devon

Trust Co Of Vermont decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Vermont sold 2,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 79,566 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.30 million, down from 82,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Vermont who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $6.09 during the last trading session, reaching $159.98. About 3.33 million shares traded or 7.40% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 02/04/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/13/2018 03:24 PM; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CFO SAYS TARIFFS WOULD HURT U.S. JOBS; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC `OPTIMISTIC’ ABOUT TIGHT TRUCK MARKET; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 04:20 PM; 16/03/2018 – U.S. regulator to meet next month with disgruntled railroad customers; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q OPER REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.38B; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO SAYS MAJOR SERVICE METRICS IMPROVING; 12/03/2018 – Kansas Transportation Infrastructure Receives $113 million Boost from Union Pacific

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19B and $18.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Linde Plc by 3,100 shares to 973,744 shares, valued at $171.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 256,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.35M shares, and has risen its stake in Cadence Bancorporation (Cl A).

