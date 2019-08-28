Trust Co Of Vermont Raised Its American Tower Reit (AMT) Stake; Dominion Resources (D) Holding Maintained by Kingfisher Capital Llc

Trust Co Of Vermont increased its stake in American Tower Reit (AMT) by 3.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Vermont bought 1,658 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 46,920 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.25M, up from 45,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Vermont who had been investing in American Tower Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $230.14. About 1.12M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Kingfisher Capital Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc. (D) by 143.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingfisher Capital Llc bought 4,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 7,101 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $544,000, up from 2,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingfisher Capital Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $76.89. About 1.82M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY TO PURSUE DIVESTITURE OF NON-CORE ASSETS; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION URGES EXTENDING OPERATING LIVES OF 4 VA. NUCLEAR UNITS; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PSC OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COMBINATION; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PRESENTLY ENGAGED IN A REVIEW OF OPTIONS FOR DM; 30/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Dominion Energy’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS OF $0.77 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PURSUING NON-CORE ASSET SALES TO SUPPORT CREDIT PROFILE AND REGULATED GROWTH CAPITAL INVESTMENTS; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.14; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION’S COVE POINT LNG TERMINAL ENTERS COMMERCIAL SERVICE; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Net $503M

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Fincl Bancorporation, Missouri-based fund reported 1,715 shares. Benedict Financial Advisors reported 0.82% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). South Texas Money stated it has 6,183 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Focused Wealth Mngmt invested in 0.06% or 2,565 shares. Bath Savings Trust accumulated 6,201 shares. First Personal Services invested in 267 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hayek Kallen Investment Management has 35,146 shares for 1.75% of their portfolio. Valley National Advisers holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 5,129 shares. First Fincl In owns 1,816 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 0.45% or 587,027 shares. Moreover, Cleararc Capital Incorporated has 0.28% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 19,393 shares. Coldstream Management reported 2,963 shares. Oakworth Cap reported 2,448 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Van Eck Assoc holds 0.26% or 695,759 shares in its portfolio. Rh Dinel Investment Counsel holds 4,400 shares.

Kingfisher Capital Llc, which manages about $295.82M and $156.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWO) by 19,807 shares to 7,466 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. Another trade for 6,550 shares valued at $499,994 was made by BENNETT JAMES A on Wednesday, March 13.

Trust Co Of Vermont, which manages about $1.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Mkts Stock Index Adm #5533 (VEMAX) by 10,872 shares to 13,918 shares, valued at $491,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 1,689 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,443 shares, and cut its stake in Versum Materials Inc.