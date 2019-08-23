Trust Co Of Vermont Maintains Holding in Disney Walt Company (DIS); Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Sns Financial Group Has Raised Its Holding by $3.78 Million

Sns Financial Group Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 260.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sns Financial Group Llc bought 2,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,934 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.23M, up from 813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sns Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $883.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $20.41 during the last trading session, reaching $1785.19. About 1.29M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – Amazon courts Pentagon with marketing blitz ahead of cloud contract decision; 14/05/2018 – PROPOSED TAX ADOPTED ON 9-0 VOTE WOULD RAISE ROUGHLY $47 MILLION A YEAR FOR FIVE YEARS, DOWN FROM EARLIER $75 MILLION PLAN, TO SUPPORT AFFORDABLE HOUSING, EASE HOMELESSNESS; 12/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO PLAN CREDIT CARD FOR SMALL-BUSINESS CUSTOMERS; 08/03/2018 – Variety: Amazon’s Film Festival Stars Program Lands at the Guadalajara Festival; 09/05/2018 – Better Ways for Jeff Bezos to Spend $131 Billion; 20/03/2018 – National Post: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 16/05/2018 – Parks Associates: Approximately 40% of Consumers Planning to Purchase a Smart Home Device Find Interoperability With Either Amazon Echo or Google Home Important; 30/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘A League of Their Own’ TV Series in the Works at Amazon; 23/03/2018 – Nicholas Carlson: SCOOP: Whole Foods is slashing marketing jobs in its latest post-Amazon push to cut costs; 09/04/2018 – Slammed by Trump, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos Chooses the Silent Treatment

Trust Co Of Vermont increased its stake in Disney Walt Company (DIS) by 6.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Vermont bought 9,044 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 147,215 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.35M, up from 138,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Vermont who had been investing in Disney Walt Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $135.82. About 1.22 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Comcast is preparing to top Disney’s bid for Fox’s assets if AT&T’s deal for Time Warner is approved on June 12; 02/05/2018 – Comcast CEO wants Fox assets Disney is purchasing: Gasparino; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Says Disney ‘Really Wants Sky’ (Video); 09/03/2018 – Here’s a bird’s eye view of Disney’s new Star Wars theme park; 08/05/2018 – Dasha Afanasieva: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 17/05/2018 – Lionsgate: Former Disney Executive Erin Westerman Named EVP of Production; 03/04/2018 – Disney Offers to Buy Sky News (Video); 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CHAIRMAN & CEO BRIAN L. ROBERTS SAYS COMCAST WILL BE BEST, TRUSTED OWNER OF SKY; 12/04/2018 – ODEY SEES BIDDING WAR FOR SKY BETWEEN DISNEY AND COMCAST; 29/03/2018 – MLB STREAMING ARM SUED BY FORMER EXECUTIVE OVER DISNEY SALE

Sns Financial Group Llc, which manages about $341.17 million and $455.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 36,738 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $118,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 8,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,700 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Amazon, Salesforce, Google and IBM – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Better Buy Amid Market Volatility: Amazon (AMZN) vs. Walmart (WMT) Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon: Don’t Buy The Dip – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “UPS Details Drone Plans In Federal Exemption Request – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon acquiring stake in India’s Future Coupons – Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jp Marvel Invest Advsrs Lc invested in 4.78% or 8,278 shares. Diligent Limited Liability has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 1.08% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 29,668 shares. Moreover, Valmark Advisers Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Epoch Prtn Incorporated reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Cim Ltd Llc has 2.17% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,309 shares. New York-based Jw Asset Lc has invested 17.95% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hartford Investment Mgmt Company stated it has 48,875 shares or 2.48% of all its holdings. Assetmark invested in 7,501 shares or 0.12% of the stock. The Virginia-based Alexandria Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.39% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Investec Asset Mngmt North America reported 2,298 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Plante Moran Fin Advsr Lc reported 0.59% stake. Oakworth Capital Inc holds 1,748 shares. 1St Source Fincl Bank invested in 0.78% or 5,134 shares. Moreover, Allstate Corp has 1.41% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 29,354 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Disney Sets A Box Office Record 5 Months Early; ‘Rise Of Skywalker,’ ‘Frozen 2’ Still On The Way – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stable Tone Prevails After Monday Rout As Disney Earnings Loom After Close – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Movie Analyst: When It Comes To Marvel, Less Is More – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Walt Disney Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Trust Co Of Vermont, which manages about $1.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Short Term Inflation Prot Secs Etf (VTIP) by 20,353 shares to 138,091 shares, valued at $6.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 183 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,524 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Emerging Mkts Stock Index Adm #5533 (VEMAX).