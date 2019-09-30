Trust Co Of Vermont Holds Holding in Intl Business Machines (IBM); Performant Finl (PFMT) Holder Prescott Group Capital Management Has Boosted Stake

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Performant Finl Corp (PFMT) by 41.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc bought 2.15M shares as the company’s stock declined 38.69% . The hedge fund held 7.35 million shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.72 million, up from 5.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Performant Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.05M market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $0.0291 during the last trading session, reaching $1.1191. About 903 shares traded. Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) has declined 44.55% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PFMT News: 08/05/2018 – PFMT 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 8C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C (2 EST.); 04/05/2018 – PERFORMANT FINANCIAL – ON MAY 3, DOJ NOTIFIED U.S. COURT OF FEDERAL CLAIMS THAT DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION TO CANCEL CONTRACT AWARDED TO UNIT ON JAN 11; 08/05/2018 – Performant Financial 1Q Rev $57M; 06/03/2018 Performant Financial 4Q EPS 1c; 08/05/2018 – Performant Financial 1Q EPS 16c; 06/03/2018 – PERFORMANT FINANCIAL 4Q ADJ EPS 2C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3C (2 EST.); 06/03/2018 – Performant Financial Sees 2018 Rev $123M-$150M; 08/05/2018 – PFMT SEES FY REV. $123M TO $150M, EST. $143.5M (2 EST.); 06/03/2018 – PERFORMANT FINANCIAL CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE OF $123 TO $150 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Percona Offers New Services and Software Products to Help Organizations Achieve Performant, Durable Database Environments

Trust Co Of Vermont increased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 8.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Vermont bought 3,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 47,299 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.52M, up from 43,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Vermont who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $146.34. About 1.78 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 19/03/2018 – Media Alert: IBM Chairman, President and CEO Ginni Rometty To Keynote IBM THINK 2018 (Live Webcast); 20/03/2018 – IBM RELEASES UPGRADED AI TOOLS FOR CLOUD-COMPUTING SERVICE; 26/04/2018 – Jewelry companies team up with IBM on blockchain platform; 03/04/2018 – IBM Earns Top Marks from Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Customer Value Within the Integrated Commerce Order Management Space; 14/03/2018 – IBM Study: Responding to Cybersecurity lncidents Still a Major Challenge for Businesses; 08/03/2018 – WhiteSource Recognized for Rapid Growth in 2017, Breaking Top 30 on List of Top 1000 SaaS Companies Worldwide; 14/03/2018 – IBM and EV Group Sign License Agreement on Laser Debonding Technology; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Gross Margin 43.2%; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q REV. $19.07B, EST. $18.83B; 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Exits IBM, Cuts Wells Fargo, Buys More Apple: 13F

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56 million and $410.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enova Intl Inc by 185,545 shares to 824,319 shares, valued at $19.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centennial Resource Dev Inc by 230,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 321,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ocwen Finl Corp (NYSE:OCN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation reported 52,640 shares. Prudential Financial Inc holds 2.55M shares. Mount Vernon Inc Md invested in 11,820 shares or 1.34% of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 2,323 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 49,871 are owned by Ledyard Commercial Bank. Deutsche Bank Ag has 0.3% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Schroder Invest Grp has invested 0.42% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Holt Advisors Ltd Company Dba Holt Prns Ltd Partnership reported 0.16% stake. Moors Cabot holds 0.5% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 28,444 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 2.22M shares stake. Peoples Fincl Ser Corporation has invested 1.17% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Burt Wealth Advsr holds 4,971 shares. Hartford Fincl Inc holds 0.47% or 10,192 shares. 1.51 million are held by Principal Finance Grp. Hartline Invest invested in 2,432 shares or 0.08% of the stock.

Trust Co Of Vermont, which manages about $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 2,300 shares to 1,480 shares, valued at $286,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 7,042 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,389 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Short Term Inflation Prot Secs Etf (VTIP).