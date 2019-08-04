Trust Co Of Vermont Holding In Honeywell Intl (HON) Was Has Upped; Pepsico (PEP) Holding Held by Cadence Bank Na

Cadence Bank Na increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 22.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Bank Na bought 2,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 15,986 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, up from 13,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Bank Na who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $178.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $127.92. About 5.57M shares traded or 27.53% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 20/04/2018 – DJ PepsiCo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEP); 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tops Estimates But Pressure Remains on North America Beverages — Earnings Review; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ITC to tweak advertisement disparaging PepsiCo brand Tropicana – Mint; 05/03/2018 Bundaberg Brewed Drinks And PepsiCo Announce Distribution Partnership As Non-Alcoholic Craft Beverage Market Continues Explosiv; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi Acquires Healthy-snack Maker Bare Foods — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s North American drinks business continues to lag behind its snack business; 23/04/2018 – Pepsi Announces Art of Football Streetwear Capsule Collection; 23/05/2018 – PepsiCo North America Nutrition and The Hatchery Chicago Partner to Further Innovation in the Food Industry; 23/03/2018 – VARUN BEVERAGES LTD – CONCLUDED ACQUISITION OF PEPSICO INDIA’S PREVIOUSLY FRANCHISED SUB TERRITORY IN JHARKHAND, MANUFACTURING UNIT AT JAMSHEDPUR; 07/03/2018 – TOPS GROCERY CREDITOR COMMITTEE INCLUDES PEPSICO, UNIONS

Trust Co Of Vermont increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Vermont bought 2,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 72,356 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.50 million, up from 69,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Vermont who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $168.01. About 2.11M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON); 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Helps Refiners Meet Euro V Standards With New Catalyst; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.40 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 09/03/2018 – Honeywell Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 13; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF AMIT KUMAR TANTIA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 13/03/2018 – HON:CARDINAL MIDSTREAM II TO USE UOP RUSSELL MODULAR CRYOGENIC; 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organi; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell Intl Inc. Cockpit Technologies for South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION FY DIV/SHR 32 RUPEES

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PepsiCo: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 9, 2019 : PEP, LNN – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PepsiCo (PEP) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Call Traders See Ceiling Ahead as PepsiCo Prepares for Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/09/2019: PEP, LK, HD, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Cadence Bank Na, which manages about $255.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 14,768 shares to 64,050 shares, valued at $5.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com holds 0.37% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 474,000 shares. Smith Salley And Assoc reported 66,206 shares. Summit Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 6,258 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. First Foundation Advsrs accumulated 0.08% or 10,501 shares. Independent Order Of Foresters owns 750 shares. Moreover, Fil Ltd has 0.15% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 787,487 shares. Wisconsin Cap Management Limited Liability invested 0.43% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Legacy Private Trust Co holds 0.05% or 3,602 shares in its portfolio. Natixis owns 1.06 million shares. Fishman Jay A Mi holds 0% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 3,767 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mngmt reported 11,859 shares. Kings Point Mngmt has invested 1.44% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Family Firm Inc owns 0.15% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 3,367 shares. 15,491 are owned by Bluemountain Capital Management Limited Liability Company. Benjamin F Edwards & Company reported 28,999 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fayez Sarofim & Co invested in 0.01% or 13,533 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 0% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 1,697 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.29% stake. Nelson Roberts Inv Advisors Ltd reported 839 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt owns 2.64% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 89,508 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Tru Fund holds 0.5% or 14,496 shares. First Midwest Savings Bank Tru Division has 23,063 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Mastrapasqua Asset Management reported 45,765 shares stake. Pitcairn Co owns 0.13% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 7,329 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 7,300 shares. United Asset Strategies stated it has 1,782 shares. Strategic Fincl reported 20,321 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Cypress Capital Grp, Florida-based fund reported 7,255 shares. Argent invested in 0.95% or 57,021 shares. Pinebridge Invs Lp has 338,988 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $783,951 activity. Paz George sold $154,143 worth of stock.

Trust Co Of Vermont, which manages about $1.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) by 9,020 shares to 61,494 shares, valued at $5.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Versum Materials Inc by 48,539 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,836 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Honeywell Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, Cuts Guidance – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: IBM, HON, PM, MS, BAC – Investorplace.com” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Honeywell International: I Revise My Prior View – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.