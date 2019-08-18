Trust Co Of Vermont Has Upped Stake in Activision Blizzard (ATVI); Wade G W & Decreased Its Oracle (ORCL) Position by $600,013

Wade G W & Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 46.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc sold 11,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 13,256 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $712,000, down from 24,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.59. About 9.91 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – Oracle Expects to More Than Double Size of SaaS Business ‘Very Quickly’; 16/05/2018 – Oracle Buys DataScience.com; 02/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 15/05/2018 – Oracle: Happening now! Crowd-Sources – Data Driven – Autonomous Database #Cloud World Tour:; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S ELLISON: MORE AUTONOMOUS DATABASE SERVICES COMING; 08/03/2018 – Buying Oracle, Cypress, Walmart, Shake Shack — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – Even back in 2005, Jeff Bezos counted the Oracle of Omaha as someone worth listening to; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large deal proposals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples (@amir); 26/03/2018 – Quantum Medical Transport, Inc. Invited to Participate in the Oracle Blockchain Cloud Platform Beta Program; 19/03/2018 – Oracle’s Cloud-Computing Sales Climb

Trust Co Of Vermont increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 26.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Vermont bought 9,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 46,166 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, up from 36,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Vermont who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.79B market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $46.66. About 5.09M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 09/04/2018 – Get Ready for BlizzCon® 2018; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard reports 15.7 pct rise in adjusted revenue; 21/03/2018 – Mega-hit ‘Fortnite’ game has wiped out $6 billion in market value from industry leader Activision Blizzard; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION 1Q ADJ. EPS 38C, EST. 34C; ADJ. REV. BEATS EST; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION WILL ADD NEW PLAYER MODES TO GAMES IN FORTNITE WAKE; 19/03/2018 – Gaming Giants Win Big Data Challenge With Anodot to Keep Millions of Players in the Game; 14/05/2018 – Team from Laval University Wins Heroes of the Dorm® National Championship; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – BOARD AUTHORIZED DEBT PAYDOWN OF AS MUCH AS $1.8 BLN DURING 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Co holds 0.16% or 59,560 shares in its portfolio. Tributary Cap Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Arrowgrass Capital Prns (Us) Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 12,206 shares. 32,021 were reported by Jefferies Fincl. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 100,981 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 30 shares stake. Cambridge Rech Advisors reported 0.04% stake. Moreover, Utah Retirement Sys has 0.13% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 142,219 shares. Dubuque Bankshares holds 0.01% or 2,000 shares. Sage Fincl Group Inc holds 0% or 51 shares in its portfolio. Retirement System Of Alabama has 355,674 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Pillar Pacific Management Limited Com owns 100,770 shares. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability has 0.09% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca reported 74,023 shares stake. Allen Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 417,056 shares.

Trust Co Of Vermont, which manages about $1.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 10,299 shares to 202,337 shares, valued at $16.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) by 9,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,494 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Emerging Mkts Stock Index Adm #5533 (VEMAX).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $4.30 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argyle Cap Mngmt invested 1.13% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Winslow Asset Mgmt invested in 197,825 shares or 2.23% of the stock. Suntrust Banks Inc accumulated 645,611 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.13% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 3,480 were accumulated by Riggs Asset Managment Communications. Stifel Fincl holds 0.19% or 1.27 million shares. Amg Trust Bankshares has 30,711 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Lincoln Natl Corp invested in 23,090 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Spinnaker holds 18,460 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. 8,456 are held by Jnba Fincl Advisors. Citigroup has invested 0.13% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Co holds 321,655 shares. Bollard Group Limited Liability Corporation invested in 24,625 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Conning Incorporated owns 60,696 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. First Foundation Advisors accumulated 12,390 shares.

