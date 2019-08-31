Trust Co Of Vermont Has Upped Intuit (INTU) Stake By $327,816; LONGFIN CL A CM STK (LFIN) Shorts Raised By 44.44%

Trust Co Of Vermont increased Intuit (INTU) stake by 12.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Trust Co Of Vermont acquired 1,256 shares as Intuit (INTU)’s stock rose 13.72%. The Trust Co Of Vermont holds 11,238 shares with $2.94 million value, up from 9,982 last quarter. Intuit now has $74.42B valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $288.36. About 783,703 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 25/04/2018 – INTUIT SEES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP REV. GROWTH OF 12 TO 13%; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT INC – NOW EXPECTS FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 CONSUMER GROUP REVENUE GROWTH OF 12 TO 13 PERCENT; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Science and Tech Adds Intuit, Exits VMware; 21/05/2018 – Intuit Inc expected to post earnings of $4.68 a share – Earnings Preview; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Intuit Senior Unsecured To A3; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – Lindsell Cuts Kraft Heinz, Buys More Intuit: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees Revenue Growth, Higher Profit — Earnings Review; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 10/05/2018 – Intuit Turbo Launches New Household Income View

LONGFIN CORP CL A CM STK (OTCMKTS:LFIN) had an increase of 44.44% in short interest. LFIN’s SI was 16,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 44.44% from 11,700 shares previously. With 17,700 avg volume, 1 days are for LONGFIN CORP CL A CM STK (OTCMKTS:LFIN)’s short sellers to cover LFIN’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.41% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $0.85. About 11,840 shares traded or 137.13% up from the average. Longfin Corp. (OTCMKTS:LFIN) has 0.00% since August 31, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LFIN News: 09/04/2018 – The accounting firm also told Longfin “that material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting existed,” the filing said; 06/04/2018 – Altahawi Was Longfin Corporate Secretary, Director; 06/04/2018 – LONGFIN – RECEIVED A CIVIL COMPLAINT AND RELATED ASSET FREEZE FROM SEC; 23/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Longfin Corp. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 4, 2018; 03/04/2018 – SHAREHOLDER OF LONGFIN CORP LFIN.O FILES PROPOSED CLASS-ACTION LAWSUIT ACCUSING COMPANY, CEO OF SECURITIES FRAUD — COURT FILING; 10/04/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT CONTINUES LFIN.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE; 27/03/2018 – Longfin Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Nasdaq Halts Longfin Corp; 06/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Longfin Corp. Investors to the June 4, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Action; 29/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Longfin Corp. (LFIN)

Trust Co Of Vermont decreased Vang Ftse All (VEU) stake by 30,145 shares to 105,719 valued at $5.30 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Short Term Inflation Prot Secs Etf (VTIP) stake by 20,353 shares and now owns 138,091 shares. Versum Materials Inc was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Intuit has $31500 highest and $23900 lowest target. $289.44’s average target is 0.37% above currents $288.36 stock price. Intuit had 20 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, August 23. Morgan Stanley maintained Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) on Friday, May 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating. UBS maintained the shares of INTU in report on Friday, May 24 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 2. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, May 16 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 23 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, May 24 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, April 12 by Deutsche Bank. Citigroup maintained Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) rating on Friday, August 23. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $28500 target. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, August 23 by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 82,499 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Winslow Cap Mngmt Lc has 1.63 million shares for 2.31% of their portfolio. Numerixs Investment Techs stated it has 0.19% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Whittier Trust Commerce owns 2,885 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Parsons Mngmt Ri, Rhode Island-based fund reported 16,450 shares. Willow Creek Wealth has 0.77% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Virtu Ltd stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Carderock Capital Mngmt holds 22,437 shares. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Tru has 0.22% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Redmond Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 1.53% or 13,454 shares. Ardevora Asset Management Llp has 0.84% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 123,304 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0.7% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Kentucky Retirement Sys has invested 0.29% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Vanguard Grp holds 0.2% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 19.65 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Essex Invest Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 1.43% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Longfin Corp. operates as an independent finance and technology firm in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $56.60 million. The firm specializes in structured trade finance solutions and physical commodities finance solutions for finance houses and trading platforms. It currently has negative earnings. It applies Blockchain technology to enable global trade finance solutions for small and medium enterprises , processors, manufacturers, importers, and exporters through cryptocurrencies.

