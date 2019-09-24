Trust Co Of Vermont Has Upped Holding in Microsoft (MSFT); Salient Capital Advisors Has Boosted Its Martin Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMLP) Stake

Trust Co Of Vermont increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Vermont bought 3,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 224,982 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.14 million, up from 221,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Vermont who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $137.03. About 21.51M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – RPost and Global Micro Make Email Security Ubiquitous in South Africa; 17/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their weaknesses; 16/04/2018 – MSFT WILL SUPPORT FIDO 2.0 STANDARD IN NEXT WINDOWS 10 UPDATE; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft; 24/05/2018 – Capstone Sells Proprietary Air Bearing Kits to Fortune 500 Manufacturer of Industrial Gas Facility Solutions; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: TEAM INVESTIGATING, WORKING TO MITIGATE; 15/05/2018 – Cohesity Delivers Web-Scale Simplicity for Secondary Data With Microsoft Azure; 12/04/2018 – CNA Appoints Mark James as Senior Vice President, Global Reinsurance; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WAS ‘STUPIDITY’ NOT TO BUY MICROSOFT IN THE EARLIER DAYS; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Martin Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMLP) by 383.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc bought 51,149 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.59% . The institutional investor held 64,483 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $460,000, up from 13,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Martin Midstream Prtnrs LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $173.91 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.38% or $0.305 during the last trading session, reaching $4.475. About 219,133 shares traded. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) has declined 53.74% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MMLP News: 19/04/2018 – Martin Midstream Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution; 25/04/2018 – Martin Midstream Partners 1Q Rev $284.2M; 25/04/2018 – MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP QTRLY NET INCOME PER UNIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO LIMITED PARTNERS – DILUTED $0.32; 16/03/2018 Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Responds to FERC Announcement; 25/04/2018 – Martin Midstream Partners 1Q EPS 32c; 16/03/2018 – MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE PARTNERSHIP’S CASH FLOW TO BE IMPACTED BY ANNOUNCEMENT FROM FERC; 20/04/2018 – DJ Martin Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMLP); 21/05/2018 – Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Announces Participation in the 2018 MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference; 26/03/2018 – Martin Midstream Partners Short-Interest Ratio Up to 8 Days; 15/05/2018 – Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Announces Participation in Stephens Energy Conference

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.97, from 1.77 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 12 investors sold MMLP shares while 13 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 10.50 million shares or 2.40% more from 10.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui has invested 0% in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP). Group One Trading Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 38,366 shares in its portfolio. National Bank Of Montreal Can reported 1,878 shares. Invesco Limited reported 8.25 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 7,840 shares. Bollard Group Ltd Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) for 41,000 shares. Arrow Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 32,001 shares. Gsa Cap Partners Llp reported 91,170 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys reported 37,626 shares stake. Bessemer Group holds 0% of its portfolio in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) for 2,000 shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited Company owns 0.05% invested in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) for 17,500 shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP). Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0% stake. Raymond James Assoc invested 0% of its portfolio in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP). Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 6,301 shares.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 16 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $318,119 activity. On Monday, May 20 the insider Shoup Scot A bought $90. MASSEY C SCOTT also bought $13,580 worth of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) shares. $53 worth of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) shares were bought by BOOTH CHRIS H. $4,679 worth of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) shares were bought by BONDURANT ROBERT D. Shares for $2,819 were bought by TAUSCHER RANDALL on Monday, August 19.

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02 billion and $4.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners LP by 698,921 shares to 4.21M shares, valued at $87.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tallgrass Energy Lp by 862,512 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.27 million shares, and cut its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Davis holds 0.43% or 5,613 shares in its portfolio. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Co owns 0.09% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 15,132 shares. Scotia Incorporated holds 1.85% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.14M shares. Monetary Mngmt Gp Inc holds 116,788 shares or 6.01% of its portfolio. Maple Cap Management reported 195,640 shares stake. Tdam Usa stated it has 5.03% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc reported 10,499 shares. Mechanics Fincl Bank Trust Department holds 3.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 99,653 shares. Next Century Growth Investors Limited Liability owns 42,097 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Arizona-based Davis Selected Advisers has invested 1.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Evercore Wealth Management Ltd has 4.12% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.01 million shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Foster Dykema Cabot & Incorporated Ma invested in 133,215 shares. Provise Management Lc reported 1.4% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Rnc Mgmt Limited Com has 3.31% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 355,052 shares.

