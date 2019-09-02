Trust Co Of Vermont Has Trimmed Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Position By $310,170; Store Capital (STOR) Sellers Increased By 1.81% Their Shorts

Store Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) had an increase of 1.81% in short interest. STOR’s SI was 2.82 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.81% from 2.77 million shares previously. With 1.46 million avg volume, 2 days are for Store Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR)’s short sellers to cover STOR’s short positions. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $37.76. About 1.85M shares traded or 28.99% up from the average. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital Affirms 2018 Guidance of AFFO per Share Between $1.78 to $1.84; 15/03/2018 – STORE Capital Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q FFO 42c/Shr; 16/03/2018 – STORE Capital Releases Annual Stockholder Letter and Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL REPORTS INAUGURAL PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF $350M NOTES; 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – PROCEEDS TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER CO’S UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – COMMENCED AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES; 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NAREIT’s REITweek 2018; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates STORE Capital’s Prpsd Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’

Trust Co Of Vermont decreased Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) stake by 4.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – Mondelez bags sales, profit beat; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Accepted for Purchase All $570M Aggregate Principal Amount of Notes Validly Tendered; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL – ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE ALL $570 MLN OF NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED & NOT VALIDLY WITHDRAWN PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 20/04/2018 – The Weinberg Capital Group Announces New Board Member For Convenience Valet; 24/04/2018 – Mondelez urges cocoa producers to up yields as demand rises; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 07/03/2018 – Mondelez Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 24/05/2018 – Mondelez at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Operate Tate's as Separate Standalone Busines

Among 3 analysts covering Mondelez Int`l (NASDAQ:MDLZ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mondelez Int`l has $6200 highest and $51 lowest target. $59’s average target is 6.85% above currents $55.22 stock price. Mondelez Int`l had 7 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, July 31 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $6100 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Barclays Capital.

Trust Co Of Vermont increased Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) stake by 26,628 shares to 384,906 valued at $13.96M in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $887.67M for 22.27 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Aurora Cannabis a Buy? – Nasdaq” on August 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Analyst Reports: Amgen, Uber, Mondelez & More – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “MondelÄ“z International to Participate in Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on September 4 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in the Offing for Mondelez’s (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

More notable recent STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Our Take On STORE Capital Corporation’s (NYSE:STOR) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Going Back To The STORE For Value – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Retail High-Yield Dividend Stocks Worth Buying – Motley Fool” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) were released by: Tucson.com and their article: “STORE Capital to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences – Arizona Daily Star” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Will STORE Capital Corporation’s (NYSE:STOR) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. STORE Capital has $3600 highest and $3600 lowest target. $36’s average target is -4.66% below currents $37.76 stock price. STORE Capital had 7 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) rating on Thursday, July 11. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $3600 target. On Monday, May 6 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”.

STORE Capital Corporation is a privately owned real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $8.60 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets. It has a 38.03 P/E ratio. It primarily invests in single-tenant properties including chain restaurants, supermarkets, drugstores and other retail, service and distribution facilities.