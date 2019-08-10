Trust Co Of Vermont Has Trimmed Its Holding in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) by $310,170 as Market Valuation Rose; Chevron New (CVX) Stock Rose While Cambiar Investors Lifted Position by $2.71 Million

Cambiar Investors Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 6.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc bought 21,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 375,403 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.24 million, up from 353,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $122.42. About 4.72M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 20/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S PERTAMINA HAS SIGNED AGREEMENTS TO TAKE OVER 8 EXPIRING OIL BLOCKS PREVIOUSLY HELD BY CHEVRON AND INPEX, AMONG OTHERS -ENERGY MINISTRY; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Downstream Earnings $728M; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- REBRANDING COSTS FOR PRIVATE SERVICE STATIONS AND 6 BLN RAND REFINERY UPGRADE SOME CONDITIONS IN APPROVED SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – THERE IS NO ADMISSION OF GUILT, RESPONDENTS MAINTAIN CONDUCT NOT UNLAWFUL, COMMISSION ELECTED NOT TO PURSUE MATTER FURTHER; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 30/03/2018 – Chevron Group Lunch Scheduled By Capital Alpha for Apr. 5; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EXPECT AVERAGE ETHYLENE CASH COSTS IN 2018-2022 TO BE LOWER THAN 2013-2017 – PRESENTATION; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- CONDITIONS OF AGREEMENT WILL APPLY FOR 5 YEARS; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON STILL BASING PLANS ON ‘LOWER-FOR-LONGER’ OIL PRICES; 20/04/2018 – Venezuela Praises Chevron After Oil Company’s Employees Arrested

Trust Co Of Vermont decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 4.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Vermont sold 6,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 129,214 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.45M, down from 135,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Vermont who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $54.69. About 5.56 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 02/04/2018 – Mondelez International Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Mos; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Mondelez International’s Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP FOR APPROX. $500M; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 24/04/2018 – Mondelez urges cocoa producers to up yields as demand rises; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT SPEAKS ON CALL; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS PRICING FOR CASH TENDER, CONSENT SOLICITATION; 05/04/2018 – Mondelez International CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Months; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 14/05/2018 – Public-Private Partnerships Are Key To Addressing Childhood Obesity

Trust Co Of Vermont, which manages about $1.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) by 4,253 shares to 50,011 shares, valued at $4.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,154 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,568 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.40 million activity.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha" on July 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "First Week of MDLZ March 2020 Options Trading – Nasdaq" published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Adobe, Philip Morris, Mondelez, ConocoPhillips and Tesla – Nasdaq" on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha" published on July 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com's news article titled: "MondelÄ"z International Reports Q2 Results and Raises Full-Year Outlook – GlobeNewswire" with publication date: July 30, 2019.

