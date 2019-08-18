Trust Co Of Vermont Has Trimmed By $344,400 Its Chevron (CVX) Stake; Shorts at Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM) Raised By 25.77%

Trust Co Of Vermont decreased Chevron Corporation (CVX) stake by 2.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Trust Co Of Vermont sold 2,800 shares as Chevron Corporation (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Trust Co Of Vermont holds 94,861 shares with $11.69M value, down from 97,661 last quarter. Chevron Corporation now has $219.86B valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $115.81. About 6.24M shares traded or 11.16% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – Chevron reported earnings of $1.90 per share, compared with $1.48 forecast by Thomson Reuters; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – INTERNATIONAL DOWNSTREAM OPERATIONS EARNED $286 MILLION IN FIRST QUARTER 2018, COMPARED WITH $457 MILLION A YEAR EARLIER; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS CHEVRON WILL HAVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE 20 PERCENT EQUITY OWNERSHIP OF FACILITY AFTER COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS BEGIN; 16/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP REPORTS A 6.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORP CRC.N AS OF APRIL 9 – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281276 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/26/2018 01:03 PM; 27/04/2018 – Chevron’s Earnings Rise as Production, Prices Increase; 05/04/2018 – Kemira signs multiyear polymer supply agreement with Chevron; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Capital Appreciation HLS Adds Chevron, Exits CBRE; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) had an increase of 25.77% in short interest. ADVM's SI was 6.49 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 25.77% from 5.16 million shares previously. With 823,800 avg volume, 8 days are for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM)'s short sellers to cover ADVM's short positions. The stock increased 7.46% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $13.4. About 1.49M shares traded or 36.35% up from the average. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) has risen 185.32% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 185.32% the S&P500.

More notable recent Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq" on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Adverum files for mixed shelf – Seeking Alpha" published on August 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: "Adverum Biotechnologies Announces Board and Senior Management Changes – GlobeNewswire" on August 01, 2019.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has market cap of $863.75 million. The firm has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration , alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Company has 0.79% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cibc Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.24% or 313,286 shares. Ssi Invest Management holds 3,492 shares. Stillwater Inv Ltd owns 0.14% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 2,834 shares. Brinker Capital owns 68,555 shares. Mariner Limited Co has 0.73% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Williams Jones And Ltd Liability stated it has 0.39% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Eagle Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 24,858 shares stake. Field & Main Bank holds 10,642 shares. Oxbow Advsr Ltd Llc, Texas-based fund reported 19,190 shares. Foundation Res Mgmt has invested 4.79% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0.35% or 1.98 million shares. Baker Avenue Asset Management Ltd Partnership owns 20,228 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Thomasville Bankshares owns 15,056 shares. Cornerstone Cap Inc owns 9,499 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Chevron Corp has $150 highest and $130 lowest target. $139.89’s average target is 20.79% above currents $115.81 stock price. Chevron Corp had 18 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, May 13 with “Buy”. Societe Generale maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by HSBC on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CVX in report on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Thursday, February 28. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 6. Bank of America maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Bank of America has “Hold” rating and $130 target. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Mizuho.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity. Shares for $502,074 were bought by REED DEBRA L on Wednesday, August 7.