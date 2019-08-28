Trust Co Of Vermont Has Raised Its Holding in Constellation Brands (STZ) by $743,400; Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Holder Hmi Capital Has Lowered Its Holding as Share Value Rose

Trust Co Of Vermont increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 84.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Vermont bought 4,248 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 9,262 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62 million, up from 5,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Vermont who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $196.86. About 96,143 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.70; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $271; RATING OUTPERFORM; 29/03/2018 – STZ: PLEASED WITH BENEFITS OF TAX OVERHAUL, EXPECT 19% TAX RATE; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Quarterly Dividend by About 42%; 04/04/2018 – Constellation Brands, Champ Private Equity to Sell Accolade Wines for A$1 Billion; 21/05/2018 – BridgeSat’s Laser Satellite Terminals and Ground Services Connect ICEYE’s Next-Gen Microsatellite Constellation; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades QGOG Constellation To ‘D’ From ‘B’; 10/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION AGENCY JOINS VOLKSWAGEN DEALER DIGITAL PROGRAM; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q Adjusted EBIT $546M; 22/03/2018 – SAIPEM SPA SPMI.Ml – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSTRUCTION VESSEL LEWEK CONSTELLATION FOR $275 MLN

Hmi Capital Llc decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc sold 60,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 6.36M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.80 million, down from 6.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $36.47. About 95,825 shares traded. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 28/03/2018 – ACCURAY INC – SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH APOLLO HOSPITALS GROUP IN CHENNAI AND NEW DELHI, INDIA, FOR ACQUISITION OF TWO RADIXACT SYSTEMS; 27/03/2018 – Acreage Holdings Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team; 06/04/2018 – APOLLO IS SAID AMONG POSSIBLE ASPEN BIDDERS: INSURANCE INSIDER; 28/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Apollo Hospitals, Aster DM, Narayan Health initial bidders for Seven Hills hospitals – Economic Times; 22/05/2018 – Apollo Hospitals Adopts IBM Watson for Oncology and IBM Watson for Genomics to Help Physicians Make Data-Driven Cancer Care Decisions; 08/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s HDFC in talks to buy Apollo Munich Health Insurance for about 10 bln rupees – Economic Times; 10/04/2018 – Hunter Group ASA: HUNTER GROUP ASA – NON-BINDING INDICATIVE OFFER FROM APOLLO ASSET LIMITED; 08/05/2018 – Icahn, Deason want bid of at least $40 per share for Xerox; 12/03/2018 – APOLLO TO OFFER PFD SHRS; 20/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS AG IPO-CEVA.S SAYS LAUNCHES ALL PRIMARY IPO WITH TARGET GROSS PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY CHF 1.2 BILLION

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Corp holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 25,000 shares. The California-based Rbf Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Creative Planning has 13,447 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moody Fincl Bank Trust Division owns 0.02% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 22,500 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt reported 1,699 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Burt Wealth Advisors stated it has 1,335 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 217,248 were accumulated by Philadelphia Fincl Mgmt Of San Francisco Ltd Liability Corporation. Cheyne Cap Management (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership holds 2.31% or 87,418 shares in its portfolio. American Registered Advisor Inc accumulated 11,715 shares. Select Equity Grp Limited Partnership owns 1.19 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Barnett And has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab accumulated 354 shares or 0% of the stock. Regions holds 0% or 220 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company has invested 0.03% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO).

Hmi Capital Llc, which manages about $266.04 million and $845.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 17,931 shares to 108,000 shares, valued at $126.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc has 0.12% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Capital Mngmt Limited Co has invested 1.01% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 112,606 shares. Boston Ltd owns 28,725 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Stephens Inc Ar invested in 0.12% or 28,163 shares. Chatham Grp holds 0.68% or 15,185 shares. Horan Ltd Liability Corp, Ohio-based fund reported 250 shares. Cetera Lc accumulated 29,017 shares. Chem Commercial Bank invested 0.5% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 2,257 were reported by First Hawaiian Bancorporation. Caprock Gru reported 1,675 shares stake. Bridgewater Assoc LP stated it has 72,452 shares. Vanguard Gru holds 0.08% or 12.02 million shares in its portfolio. Telemus Cap invested in 0.02% or 1,481 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

