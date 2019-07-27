Trust Co Of Vermont Has Lowered Its Norfolk Southern (NSC) Position by $314,154 as Stock Rose; As Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Stock Value Rose, Holder Moreno Evelyn V Has Decreased Its Position

Trust Co Of Vermont decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Vermont sold 1,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,443 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.61M, down from 53,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Vermont who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $189.99. About 1.82 million shares traded or 11.98% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500.

Moreno Evelyn V decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 27.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V sold 2,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,250 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $212.85. About 1.38M shares traded or 6.11% up from the average. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500.

Trust Co Of Vermont, which manages about $1.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) by 4,253 shares to 50,011 shares, valued at $4.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Reit (NYSE:AMT) by 1,658 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,920 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $952,214 activity. Zampi Jason Andrew sold $94,117 worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) on Thursday, February 14.

