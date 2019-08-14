Trust Co Of Vermont Has Lifted Constellation Brands (STZ) Position by $743,400; As Coca Cola Co Com (KO) Valuation Rose, Green Square Capital Upped Its Stake by $1.13 Million

Green Square Capital Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (KO) by 45.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc bought 24,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The hedge fund held 78,614 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68 million, up from 54,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $53.5. About 8.39M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 28/03/2018 – LBC Breaking: Coca-Cola says it is moving ahead with plans to close sites in Milton Keynes and Northampton, with the loss of; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO. RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT MINI-TENDER OFFER BY; 26/04/2018 – Board of Directors of The Coca-Cola Company Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola ends 125 teetotal years with a Japanese alcopop; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO. RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER OFFER; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM AND JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN TO FORM CANADIAN JOINT VENTURE TO ACQUIRE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS COMPANY IS ‘ADAPTING’ TO NEW SUGAR TAXES IN U.K., SOUTH AFRICA; 09/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Report: Coca-Cola, Turner unhappy with Grant Hill over Mountain Dew ad

Trust Co Of Vermont increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 84.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Vermont bought 4,248 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 9,262 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62M, up from 5,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Vermont who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $196.53. About 921,472 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – STZ SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS $9.40 TO $9.70, EST. $9.59; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Names Chicago Charities to Receive Donations as Part of 2018 Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship; 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to Its Bd of Directors; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 16/05/2018 – Constellation’s Ex-CEO Among Three Charged in $300 Million Plot; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FOR FISCAL 2019, BEER BUSINESS IS TARGETING NET SALES & OPERATING INCOME GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 9 PCT TO 11 PCT; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: TESTING SVEDKA SPIKED SELTZERS IN SUMMER 2018; 13/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF IAN MCKINNON AND APPOINTMENT OF LORI O’NEILL TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: MODELO ESPECIAL NOW NO.1 BEER IN CALIFORNIA; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC QTRLY REPORTED SALES $1,766 MLN, UP 8 PCT

Green Square Capital Llc, which manages about $1.82B and $154.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co Com (NYSE:IP) by 98,953 shares to 55,848 shares, valued at $2.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Currency Hedged Msci Eafe Etf (HEFA) by 34,653 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,544 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New Com (NYSE:CVX).

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Coca-Cola: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” on May 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Stock Market News: Coke Is It; Harley Whiplashes Shareholders – Motley Fool” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Momentum Could Take Coca-Cola Higher, But You Should Not Participate – Seeking Alpha” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analyst Sees ‘Merit’ In Buying Coca-Cola And Pepsi, But Which Stock Has More Upside? – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Carter Worth And Mike Khouw’s Coca-Cola Trade – Benzinga” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 263,510 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel reported 78,479 shares stake. Highlander Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.91% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Brown Brothers Harriman & owns 375,632 shares. Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 2.86 million shares. Moreover, Weatherly Asset Mngmt LP has 0.21% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). North Star Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Broderick Brian C has 19,250 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Front Barnett Limited Liability Com holds 0.07% or 9,016 shares in its portfolio. America First Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 0.05% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Moreover, Lakeview Capital Partners Ltd Liability has 1.06% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 36,936 shares. Advisory Service Inc accumulated 18,792 shares. Texas Yale Capital Corp has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Baldwin Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Spectrum Group Inc Inc stated it has 2,350 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 10,000 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Roanoke Asset Corporation has 1,300 shares. 13,353 are owned by Howe Rusling Incorporated. Monarch Mngmt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 1,200 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Ltd Co holds 0.92% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 28,370 shares. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Llc accumulated 2,084 shares. Mirae Asset owns 122,328 shares. Cleararc Capital Inc has 4,048 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Counsel owns 1,300 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2,389 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Incorporated Llc accumulated 61,423 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). E&G Advisors Lp has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Pnc Fincl Svcs reported 0.05% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Tiemann Advisors Limited Liability has 0.28% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 2,075 shares.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Growth Bypasses Anheuser-Busch InBev in the U.S. Despite a Global Sales Jump – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Aurora Cannabis Stock Has a Cash Burn Problem – Investorplace.com” published on July 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “United Technologies stake cut at Third Point – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Street’s Reaction To Constellation Brands Earnings, Wine Divestiture – Benzinga” published on April 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Donâ€™t Mess With Canopy Growth Stock Until CGC Reports Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Trust Co Of Vermont, which manages about $1.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Versum Materials Inc by 48,539 shares to 1,836 shares, valued at $92,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 1,689 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,443 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).