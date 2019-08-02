Trust Co Of Vermont Has Lifted American Tower Reit (AMT) Position; Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio 2 (NXQ)’s Sentiment Is 1.89

Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio 2 (NXQ) investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.01, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 17 funds started new and increased equity positions, while 9 decreased and sold equity positions in Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio 2. The funds in our database now own: 2.50 million shares, up from 2.33 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio 2 in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 5 Increased: 12 New Position: 5.

Trust Co Of Vermont increased American Tower Reit (AMT) stake by 3.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Trust Co Of Vermont acquired 1,658 shares as American Tower Reit (AMT)’s stock rose 9.70%. The Trust Co Of Vermont holds 46,920 shares with $9.25M value, up from 45,262 last quarter. American Tower Reit now has $93.59B valuation. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $211.41. About 1.59M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

The stock increased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.51. About 25,969 shares traded. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NXQ) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The company has market cap of $257.03 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 17.15 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States.

Tortoise Investment Management Llc holds 0.96% of its portfolio in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 for 263,472 shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 784,055 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dakota Wealth Management has 0.15% invested in the company for 11,700 shares. The Florida-based Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. has invested 0.1% in the stock. Family Management Corp, a New York-based fund reported 14,404 shares.

Trust Co Of Vermont decreased Vanguard Ftse Dev Mkts Etf (VEA) stake by 13,739 shares to 348,310 valued at $14.24M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) stake by 6,330 shares and now owns 129,214 shares. Vanguard Short Term Inflation Prot Secs Etf (VTIP) was reduced too.

