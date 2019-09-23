Trust Co Of Vermont Has Decreased Its Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Position; Morgan Stanley Has Upped Its Posco (PKX) Stake

Trust Co Of Vermont decreased Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) stake by 33.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Trust Co Of Vermont sold 6,558 shares as Cimarex Energy Co (XEC)’s stock declined 24.24%. The Trust Co Of Vermont holds 13,184 shares with $783,000 value, down from 19,742 last quarter. Cimarex Energy Co now has $5.15 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $50.71. About 2.56M shares traded or 29.30% up from the average. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570M; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Rev $567.1M; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – CO INTENDS TO FUND CASH PURCHASE PRICE WITH PROCEEDS OF EQUITY OFFERING, CASH ON HAND AND/OR INCURRENCE OF LONG-TERM INDEBTEDNESS; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – FULL-YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION AND CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 11/05/2018 – Cimarex Energy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CIMAREX AGREES TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570 MILLION; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 million; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q EPS $1.96

Morgan Stanley increased Posco (PKX) stake by 12.02% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Morgan Stanley acquired 91,599 shares as Posco (PKX)’s stock declined 13.74%. The Morgan Stanley holds 853,684 shares with $45.30M value, up from 762,085 last quarter. Posco now has $15.88 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $48.77. About 157,226 shares traded. POSCO (NYSE:PKX) has declined 35.50% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PKX News: 18/04/2018 – POSCO AUST. LISTED AS OWNER OF 6.93% OF JUPITER MINES: NOTICE; 24/04/2018 – S.KOREA’S POSCO SAYS SEES CHINA’S STEEL PRICES STABLISING; 28/05/2018 – GALAXY RESOURCES LTD GXY.AX – NON-BINDING AGREEMENT EXECUTED WITH POSCO TO SELL A PACKAGE OF TENEMENTS IN NORTHERN BASIN OF SALAR DEL HOMBRE MUERTO; 24/04/2018 – POSCO 1Q Net KRW768.70B Vs KRW839.60B; 28/05/2018 – GALAXY RESOURCES LTD GXY.AX – PROCEEDS FROM DEAL WITH POSCO TO BE AVAILABLE TO PROGRESS DEVELOPMENT OF SAL DE VIDA IN CATAMARCA PROVINCE; 28/05/2018 – GXY:GALAXY TO SELL SDV NORTHERN TENEMENTS TO POSCO FOR US$280M; 02/04/2018 – POSCO EQUITY INVESTMENT IN PILBARA MINERALS COMPLETED; 24/04/2018 – POSCO 1Q Rev KRW7.761T Vs KRW7.067T; 17/04/2018 – POSCO SAYS CEO OFFERS TO RESIGN; 17/05/2018 – Serengeti / POSCO DAEWOO Subsidiary, Kwanika Copper Corp Selects Merit Consultants International to Lead Pre-Feasibility Study

Analysts await Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, down 42.21% or $0.84 from last year’s $1.99 per share. XEC’s profit will be $116.68M for 11.02 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Cimarex Energy Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.24% EPS growth.