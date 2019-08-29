Trust Co Of Vermont Has Decreased Amazon Com (AMZN) Position By $325,740; Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Lowered Its Nasdaq (NDAQ) Holding

Trust Co Of Vermont decreased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 1.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Trust Co Of Vermont sold 183 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Trust Co Of Vermont holds 14,524 shares with $25.86M value, down from 14,707 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $872.70B valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $1764.25. About 2.42 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – Amazon says it’s aware that some Echo devices are creepily laughing at people, and it’s working on a fix; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE NOW AVAILABLE TO DEVICE MAKERS FOR JAPAN; 16/03/2018 – Christina Farr: Friday afternoon scoop: Amazon just hired a former FDA big shot for their Grand Challenges/1492 team, another; 14/05/2018 – Cities Hawk Their Amazon Pitches to Other Companies; 03/04/2018 – Amazon’s nascent advertising business could be worth around $20 billion in 2020, according to Alex DeGroote, a media analyst at Cenkos Securities; 30/05/2018 – AMAZON CEO SPEAKS AT ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 14/05/2018 – Amazon’s HQ2 Derby Dilemma: Go for Lower Taxes or Liberal Voters; 04/04/2018 – AMAZON’S AWS: AMAZON TRANSCRIBE,AMAZON TRANSLATE NOW AVAILABLE; 21/05/2018 – Variety: Amazon Studios Names NBC Vet Vernon Sanders Co-Head of TV; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: EXPANDING PRODUCT OFFERINGS ON AMAZON PILOT

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio decreased Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) stake by 12.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio sold 5,678 shares as Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ)’s stock rose 4.39%. The Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 39,955 shares with $3.50M value, down from 45,633 last quarter. Nasdaq Inc now has $16.23 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $98.53. About 270,261 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 4.17% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 15/05/2018 – Achronix to Demonstrate Versatility of Speedcore eFPGA Devices Next Week at SEE/MAPLD and Embedded Vision Summit; 20/04/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT LEVL.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE; 02/04/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Falls 152.49 Points (2.16%); 24/05/2018 – Nasdaq Scheduled Resumption in Rockwell Medical, Inc; 23/05/2018 – Paylocity Recognized as Rapidly Growing Company and Best Place to Work; 09/04/2018 – Nasdaq March 2018 Volumes, 1Q18 Estimated Revenue Capture and Listings Statistics; 04/04/2018 – Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB: Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB publishes prospectus and prepares listing of notes at Nasdaq Stockholm; 31/05/2018 – Top-Down Analytics (TDA) Releases a Major Update to The Worldwide Process Analytical Instrument Market Report; 24/05/2018 – ContraVir Pharmaceuticals: Reverse Stk Split to Bring Co Into Compliance With Nasdaq Cap Market; 12/04/2018 – Condor Provides a Zharkamys Contract Update

Among 2 analysts covering Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Nasdaq has $11000 highest and $9300 lowest target. $99.67’s average target is 1.16% above currents $98.53 stock price. Nasdaq had 10 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, August 9. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Raymond James.

Analysts await Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 5.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.15 per share. NDAQ’s profit will be $199.28 million for 20.36 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Nasdaq, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NDAQ shares while 135 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 120.85 million shares or 0.68% more from 120.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,139 were reported by Aviance Cap Ltd. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks reported 287,159 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. 75,071 were accumulated by Toronto Dominion Bankshares. Westpac Bk holds 69,229 shares. Lord Abbett & Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.08% or 275,200 shares. Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Company accumulated 8,152 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 143,723 shares. Atria Invs Limited Liability holds 3,561 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 1,042 were accumulated by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Intrust Financial Bank Na holds 0.09% or 4,000 shares in its portfolio. American Interest Grp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Norway-based Dnb Asset Management As has invested 0% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Sterling Mgmt Ltd reported 0.46% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). World Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.03% stake.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio increased Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) stake by 16,459 shares to 21,189 valued at $1.91M in 2019Q1. It also upped Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) stake by 50,855 shares and now owns 52,340 shares. Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) was raised too.

Among 10 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $2450 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2198.64’s average target is 24.62% above currents $1764.25 stock price. Amazon had 18 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, March 15. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. UBS maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. The company was reinitiated on Friday, August 2 by M Partners. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 19. DA Davidson maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Evercore. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2250 target in Tuesday, March 26 report.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lowe Brockenbrough And holds 1.97% or 7,909 shares. Osher Van De Voorde Mgmt owns 5,816 shares or 4.6% of their US portfolio. Numerixs Technologies owns 5,166 shares. Paragon Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri reported 12,820 shares stake. First City Capital Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.97% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hutchinson Cap Ca holds 125 shares. Paradigm Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 1,087 shares. Barton Investment Mngmt has 46,416 shares for 13.8% of their portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 3.41% or 511,000 shares in its portfolio. Burns J W & Ny reported 4,542 shares. Peddock Capital Advisors Ltd has 461 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Ledyard State Bank has 1.68% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 7,153 shares. Strategic Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 5,736 shares stake.

Trust Co Of Vermont increased Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) stake by 2,708 shares to 72,356 valued at $11.50 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stake by 1,743 shares and now owns 11,757 shares. Spdr Ser Trust S&P Biotech Etf (XBI) was raised too.