Trust Co Of Vermont Decreased Its Position in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) by $310,170; Community Trust & Investment Co Has Cut Its Boeing Co (BA) Holding by $3.14 Million

Trust Co Of Vermont decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 4.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Vermont sold 6,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 129,214 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.45M, down from 135,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Vermont who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $55. About 1.02M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 28/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Foundation Launches Healthy Lifestyle Programs Covering 10 Countries; 01/05/2018 – Growing Appetite in Emerging Markets Fuels Mondelez’s Results; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL – ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE ALL $570 MLN OF NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED & NOT VALIDLY WITHDRAWN PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS PRICING FOR CASH TENDER, CONSENT SOLICITATION; 29/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Focus Adds Mondelez, Exits Iqvia; 30/04/2018 – #MyOreoCreation Contest Finalist Flavor Submissions Hit Shelves Nationwide For Fans To Try And Vote On; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $76M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2031 TENDERED; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Rev $6.77B; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ADJ. OPER MARGIN +17%; 24/04/2018 – Milka Chocolate Joins Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program

Community Trust & Investment Co decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co sold 8,237 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 47,492 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.11 million, down from 55,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $354.57. About 1.41M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/05/2018 – AMAG AUSTRIA METALL AG AMAV.Vl – AMAG RENEWS MULTI-YEAR SUPPLY CONTRACT WITH BOEING; 06/03/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE – ANTICIPATES 2018 ADJ. NET INCOME WILL GROW BY MID-TWENTY-PERCENT LEVEL VS 2017; 07/03/2018 – JET AIR YET TO PROVIDE CONFIGURATION ON ORDER FOR BOEING 787S; 23/03/2018 – BOEING EXPECTED TO WIN ORDER FOR 787 FROM AMERICAN AIRLINES, BEATING AIRBUS A330NEO; 16/03/2018 – BOEING 737 MAX 7 TAXIS AHEAD OF FIRST FLIGHT; 25/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: Following U.S. Government Lead on Iran; 25/04/2018 – BOEING TO OFFER ROHDE & SCHWARZ SDAR TO H-47 CHINOOK CUSTOMERS; 14/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-India eyeing Boeing’s Super Hornet in latest twist to air force procurement; 08/05/2018 – Boeing Orders at 78 in April, Down From March (Table); 18/05/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: Cuban media say a Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana has crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti Int…

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) invested 0.72% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wedgewood Prtnrs Incorporated owns 1,250 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell has invested 1.41% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.21% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Spirit Of America Mgmt Ny accumulated 0.26% or 4,605 shares. Lincoln Natl Corp reported 8,461 shares. New York-based D E Shaw And has invested 0.06% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Scholtz And Comm Ltd Liability Com accumulated 15,372 shares. Df Dent And holds 884 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability accumulated 1,190 shares. Guardian Cap Advsr Limited Partnership owns 3,585 shares. 2,849 are held by Amica Retiree Tru. Boltwood Cap holds 0.22% or 874 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank reported 428,592 shares. Schroder Investment Mgmt accumulated 153,596 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. $7.83 million worth of stock was sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. Shares for $1.20 million were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. On Monday, February 11 the insider COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712. 8,500 shares were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL, worth $3.49M on Tuesday, February 12. Another trade for 26,557 shares valued at $10.50 million was made by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4.

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $811.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Utilities Select Sector Spdrr (XLU) by 132,519 shares to 197,972 shares, valued at $11.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 48.97 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.90 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 Pleuhs Gerhard W. sold $1.40M worth of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 29,340 shares.

Trust Co Of Vermont, which manages about $1.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 2,075 shares to 30,531 shares, valued at $4.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Trust S&P Biotech Etf (XBI) by 3,421 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,954 shares, and has risen its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $821.12 million for 24.12 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.