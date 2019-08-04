Trust Co Of Vermont Decreased Chevron (CVX) Stake By $344,400; Algorx Pharmaceuticals (AGRX) Has 1 Sentiment

Algorx Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGRX) investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.54, from 0.46 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 11 funds started new and increased holdings, while 11 sold and decreased positions in Algorx Pharmaceuticals Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 16.86 million shares, up from 7.88 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Algorx Pharmaceuticals Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 7 Increased: 6 New Position: 5.

Trust Co Of Vermont decreased Chevron Corporation (CVX) stake by 2.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Trust Co Of Vermont sold 2,800 shares as Chevron Corporation (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Trust Co Of Vermont holds 94,861 shares with $11.69 million value, down from 97,661 last quarter. Chevron Corporation now has $229.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $120.73. About 8.55M shares traded or 42.94% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES PROCEEDS FROM ASSET SALES OF $5 BLN — $10 BLN THROUGH 2020 – PRESENTATION; 24/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: India’s IOC Said to Buy 2 WAF Cargoes From Chevron; 16/04/2018 – Marine Link: Chevron Greenlights Gorgon LNG Expansion; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CFO YARRINGTON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – Chevron Announces Quarterly Dividend; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- REBRANDING COSTS FOR PRIVATE SERVICE STATIONS AND 6 BLN RAND REFINERY UPGRADE SOME CONDITIONS IN APPROVED SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 09/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA RES. TO BUY CHEVRON’S STAKE IN ELK HILLS OIL FIELD; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 74 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST PROPOSAL TO RECOMMEND INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR WITH ENVIRONMENTAL EXPERTISE; 06/04/2018 – CHEVRON HAS REQUESTED EXTENSION OF CONTRACT TO OPERATE ROKAN BLOCK IN INDONESIA BEYOND 2021 -ENERGY MINISTRY OFFICIAL

Perceptive Advisors Llc holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. for 8.43 million shares. Investor Ab owns 3.51 million shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Needham Investment Management Llc has 0.08% invested in the company for 160,000 shares. The Hong Kong-based Fosun International Ltd has invested 0.04% in the stock. Pura Vida Investments Llc, a New York-based fund reported 74,265 shares.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc., a forward-thinking women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. The company has market cap of $43.52 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing a pipeline of other new transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Trust Co Of Vermont increased Disney Walt Company (NYSE:DIS) stake by 9,044 shares to 147,215 valued at $16.35M in 2019Q1. It also upped Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 2,389 shares and now owns 170,941 shares. Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Chevron Corp had 18 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. HSBC maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Cowen & Co. Citigroup maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Monday, April 15 with “Buy” rating. Societe Generale maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CVX in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) rating on Monday, May 13. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $13500 target. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by RBC Capital Markets.