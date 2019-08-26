Trust Co Of Vermont Cut Union Pacific (UNP) Holding by $432,363; Weatherly Asset Management Raised Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding by $812,742

Trust Co Of Vermont decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Vermont sold 2,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 79,566 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.30 million, down from 82,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Vermont who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $159.95. About 1.22M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 02/05/2018 – Union Pacific Above Peer Average; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Business Volume Up 2%; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Rev $5.48B; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Adds C&J. Energy Services Inc., Exits Union Pacific: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific profit rises 22.2 pct; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 10:32 AM; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 05:05 PM; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference

Weatherly Asset Management increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 13.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management bought 7,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 60,360 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.70M, up from 53,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $134.09. About 3.46 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 19/03/2018 – Variety: Andy Bird Out as Head of Walt Disney International; 22/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ director says new ‘Star Wars’ film puts character first; 08/05/2018 – Dasha Afanasieva: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q EPS $1.95; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – “BOARD ACCEPTS RESULT OF TODAY’S NON-BINDING VOTE AND WILL TAKE IT UNDER ADVISEMENT FOR FUTURE CEO COMPENSATION”; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 05/03/2018 – Pitaro Was Chairman of Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media; 16/05/2018 – Proposed New FoxWill Be Formed After Shareholder and Regulatory Approval of the Proposed Transaction Between 21CF and the Walt Disney Co; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: FOX-DISNEY NOT THE BIGGEST THREAT TO US; 03/04/2018 – Disney vs. Comcast: Stay Tuned for Sky Bidding — Heard on the Street

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 16.46 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Limited Liability Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 4,157 shares. Moreover, Pinnacle Financial Partners Incorporated has 0.56% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Woodstock reported 2,020 shares. Meridian Inv Counsel Incorporated owns 1,525 shares. Gp stated it has 0.15% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Oppenheimer & stated it has 0.18% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Greenleaf Trust holds 0.03% or 9,124 shares. Hightower Advsrs Llc has invested 0.32% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Money Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 2.25% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Sands Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 40,834 shares in its portfolio. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 0.24% or 3.41 million shares. Uss Mngmt has invested 1.81% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). First Republic Investment Management holds 0.21% or 240,229 shares. Murphy Cap Management stated it has 32,618 shares. Bankshares Of America De owns 12.37 million shares.

Trust Co Of Vermont, which manages about $1.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,410 shares to 228,366 shares, valued at $12.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) by 4,253 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,011 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23 million and $489.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 5,661 shares to 20,665 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2,119 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,180 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).