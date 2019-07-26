Trust Co Of Vermont Cut Holding in Union Pacific (UNP) by $432,363 as Stock Rose; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Aull & Monroe Investment Management Decreased Stake as Stock Rose

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp sold 2,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,182 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60M, down from 49,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $130.57. About 2.23M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets $2.1 Billion Offer for Blood Glucose Monitoring Business; 05/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA ORDERED TO PAY $37 MLN IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC ON MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE PHARMACEUTICAL SALES $9,844 MLN VS $8,245 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 25/04/2018 – J&J GETS COURT TO THROW OUT $151 MILLION DEPUY HIP VERDICT; 11/05/2018 – Risperdal Consta (Johnson & Johnson): Global Drug Overview & Outlook 2017/2018-2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20; 17/04/2018 – Pharma fuels Johnson & Johnson’s first-quarter earnings beat

Trust Co Of Vermont decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Vermont sold 2,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,566 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.30M, down from 82,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Vermont who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $174.57. About 699,867 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 million Boost from Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 30/04/2018 – Union Pacific is Safest U.S. Railroad for Third Consecutive Year; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 04:20 PM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Net $1.3B; 05/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $450M IN TEXAS TRANSPORTATION IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 10:32 AM; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference

Trust Co Of Vermont, which manages about $1.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9,044 shares to 147,215 shares, valued at $16.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 5,852 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

