Trust Co Of Vermont Cut Chevron (CVX) Stake; Rgm Capital Upped Its Manhattan Associates (MANH) Position

Rgm Capital Llc increased Manhattan Associates Inc (MANH) stake by 7.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rgm Capital Llc acquired 136,720 shares as Manhattan Associates Inc (MANH)’s stock rose 21.90%. The Rgm Capital Llc holds 2.01 million shares with $110.59 million value, up from 1.87 million last quarter. Manhattan Associates Inc now has $4.57B valuation. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $70.79. About 305,967 shares traded. Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has risen 46.23% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.80% the S&P500. Some Historical MANH News: 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates 1Q Rev $130.6M; 25/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 17/05/2018 – Everest Technologies Expands Supply Chain and Omnichannel Commerce Offerings with Manhattan Associates Partnership; 24/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Short-Interest Ratio Rises 133% to 21 Days; 22/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Unveils the lndustry’s Most Sophisticated Inventory Planning and Replenishment Solution; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.48-Adj EPS $1.52; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates 1Q EPS 33c; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Sees 2018 Rev $546M-$558M; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES 1Q REV. $130.6M, EST. $130.0M; 23/05/2018 – Kindred Integrates SORT With Manhattan Associates’ Warehouse Management System

Trust Co Of Vermont decreased Chevron Corporation (CVX) stake by 2.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Trust Co Of Vermont sold 2,800 shares as Chevron Corporation (CVX)’s stock rose 2.15%. The Trust Co Of Vermont holds 94,861 shares with $11.69 million value, down from 97,661 last quarter. Chevron Corporation now has $236.48B valuation. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $124.14. About 3.72M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 06/03/2018 – Chevron says looking to resume share buybacks; 07/03/2018 – CVX: WOULD HAVE SIGNIFICANT PERMIAN INVESTMENTS EVEN W/ $30 OIL; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS WITH RESPECT TO GLOBAL LNG DEMAND, EXPECT SUPPLY GAP DEVELOPING AROUND 2025; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/05/2018 06:00 PM; 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Successfully Starts New Ethane Cracker in Baytown, Texas; 04/05/2018 – PTT, Chevron, four others submit intent to qualify for Thai petroleum auctions; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Net $3.6B; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron Richmond Refiery – 04/15/2018 12:38 AM; 12/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281942 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kornitzer Capital Ks stated it has 0.98% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 0.84% or 1.40M shares in its portfolio. Webster National Bank & Trust N A has 41,940 shares. Factory Mutual stated it has 1.36% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Interocean Cap Limited Liability Corp has 13,403 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Loudon Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 3,663 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Grandfield & Dodd Limited Liability Company reported 82,846 shares. 77,066 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co. 15,650 are held by Signaturefd Limited Liability. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Liability holds 0.78% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 164,930 shares. Northstar Asset Mgmt Lc holds 25,047 shares. 84,576 are owned by Etrade Mgmt Lc. Aperio Group Inc Lc, California-based fund reported 1.04 million shares. Shine Invest Advisory, Colorado-based fund reported 892 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America reported 5,479 shares stake.

Trust Co Of Vermont increased Penske Automotive Group Inc (NYSE:PAG) stake by 15,697 shares to 39,224 valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) stake by 14,896 shares and now owns 224,578 shares. Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) was raised too.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.03 earnings per share, up 14.04% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.87B for 15.29 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.04% EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Chevron Corp had 18 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Societe Generale. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 6. Bank of America maintained it with “Hold” rating and $130 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. As per Monday, May 13, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $14400 target in Friday, July 12 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Wednesday, March 6. Morgan Stanley maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Thursday, May 16 with “Overweight” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $150 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Cowen & Co.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $838,808 activity. Ourada Jeanette L sold $838,808 worth of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Monday, February 4.

