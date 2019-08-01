Trust Co Of Oklahoma Upped Its Fiserv (FISV) Stake by $134.72 Million; As Apple Com (AAPL) Share Value Rose, Timber Creek Capital Management Upped Stake by $3.07 Million

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 2896.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc bought 16,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 16,783 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.19M, up from 560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $987.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $214.71. About 1.25M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Apple drops plans for data centre in Ireland due to planning delays – RTE; 27/03/2018 – Apple Watch redesign with larger display coming in 2018, top Apple analyst reportedly predicts; 06/03/2018 – Japanese Apple supplier hastens merger to offset poor iPhone sales; 04/04/2018 – Mercury News: Apple poaches Google’s top AI executive to help Siri; 09/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Korea likely to be third country to fine Apple for unfair contracts with carriers; 24/05/2018 – Apple Partners With Volkswagen to Develop Self-Driving Vehicles -New York Times; 27/03/2018 – Apple wants to sell more iPads to schools, but Google already owns the education market Chromebooks represented about 60 percent of the U.S. K-12 school market last year; 07/03/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS IN SUPPLIER RESPONSIBILITY REPORT; 08/03/2018 – Barack Obama in talks to create shows for Netflix – NYT; 26/03/2018 – Apple Music boss Jimmy Iovine says streaming services need to diversify to stay alive

Trust Co Of Oklahoma increased its stake in Fiserv (FISV) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Oklahoma bought 1,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 34,299 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03 billion, up from 32,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Oklahoma who had been investing in Fiserv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $105.22. About 87,784 shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Trust Co Of Oklahoma, which manages about $219.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Siriusxm Group Cl C by 2,900 shares to 9,570 shares, valued at $365.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6,968 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,035 shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc, which manages about $337.60M and $148.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 1,995 shares to 57,151 shares, valued at $8.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

