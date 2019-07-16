Trust Co Of Oklahoma Stake in Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Lifted by $1.22 Million; Montag A & Associates Has Lowered Its Stake in Ross Stores (ROST) by $424,266

Trust Co Of Oklahoma increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) by 0.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Oklahoma bought 16 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,525 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $953.65 million, up from 12,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Oklahoma who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $91.65. About 544,295 shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.40% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 22/05/2018 – Farley Expect to Remain Part-Time ICE Employe Until Feb. 22, 2019; 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE APRIL OIL ADV UP 7% Y/Y; 03/05/2018 – ICE 1Q REV LESS TRANSACTION EXP $1.2B, EST. $1.22B; 21/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN OPTIONS SAYS CURRENTLY INVESTIGATING A REPORTED TECHNICAL ISSUE RELATED TO CERTAIN AMAZON OPTIONS SERIES; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Net $464M; 29/05/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S.- COTTON FUTURES DAILY PRICE LIMIT EXPANDS TO 5 CENTS PER POUND EFFECTIVE WITH START OF TRADING FOR WEDNESDAY; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGA U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names Stacey Cunningham as New Pres of NYSE Group; 12/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC ICE.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $81; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BZX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN

Montag A & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 32.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc sold 4,562 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,690 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $902,000, down from 14,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $106.88. About 940,824 shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 14.32% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 52 WEEKS ENDING FEBRUARY 2, 2019, COMPANY IS FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO GROW 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Comparable-Store Sales for 52 Weeks Ended Jan 27 Up 4% on Top of 4% Increase in 2016; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.06 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – Ross Stores Announces Quarterly Dividend; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores forecast fails to impress; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018, COMPARABLE STORE SALES ARE FORECAST TO BE UP 1% TO 2%; 12/03/2018 – Ross Stores Added 23 Ross Dress for Less and Six DD’s DISCOUNTS in 1; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – BOARD ALSO APPROVED A HIGHER QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $.225 PER SHARE, UP 41% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: For 52 Weeks Ending Feb. 2, 2019, Same-Store Sales to Grow 1% to 2% on Top of 4% Gains in Each of Past 3 Years; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores bags strong earnings but gives cautious guidance

Trust Co Of Oklahoma, which manages about $219.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Corp (NYSE:GE) by 1,628 shares to 30,471 shares, valued at $304.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mccormick & Company (NYSE:MKC) by 123 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,603 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spectrum Management Group has 25 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Massachusetts Fin Svcs Ma accumulated 2.99 million shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 142,249 shares. United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.01% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Gulf Intl Financial Bank (Uk) Limited owns 133,578 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Comml Bank Of America De invested in 6.54M shares. Hartford Inv Company invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Majedie Asset Ltd reported 0.94% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 900 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur reported 19,885 shares. Tctc Limited Com invested in 0.03% or 7,330 shares. 295,503 were accumulated by Asset Mngmt One Company Ltd. First Republic owns 151,600 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank reported 285 shares.

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 4,875 shares to 8,214 shares, valued at $1.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3,341 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,515 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation (VIG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ROST shares while 207 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 316.93 million shares or 4.52% less from 331.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Capital Savings Bank Incorporated Tx stated it has 0.47% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). The California-based Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Fort Limited Partnership invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Element Capital Ltd reported 35,322 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Howe Rusling has 0.04% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Cookson Peirce owns 73,697 shares. Cim Ltd Liability Com holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 6,142 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Co stated it has 0.01% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Utah Retirement, a Utah-based fund reported 68,936 shares. Ci Investments Inc holds 543 shares. United Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Co holds 0.12% or 187,277 shares in its portfolio. Ballentine Prtn Limited Liability has 6,462 shares. First Advsr LP has 0.09% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Cadence Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 16,286 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Finance Services Corporation has 189 shares.

Analysts await Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ROST’s profit will be $408.46M for 23.86 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Ross Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.88% negative EPS growth.