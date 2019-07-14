Trust Co Of Oklahoma Raised Union Pacific (UNP) Stake by $47.99 Million; Mfs Multimarket Income Tr (MMT) Shareholder 1607 Capital Partners Trimmed Stake by $1.27 Million

1607 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mfs Multimarket Income Tr (MMT) by 20.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc sold 254,499 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70M, down from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mfs Multimarket Income Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $378.81M market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.84. About 230,110 shares traded or 64.53% up from the average. MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) has risen 5.04% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.61% the S&P500.

Trust Co Of Oklahoma increased its stake in Union Pacific (UNP) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Oklahoma bought 287 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,119 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19 billion, up from 12,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Oklahoma who had been investing in Union Pacific for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $174.05. About 2.04M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 12/03/2018 – UNP KANSAS INVESTMENT PART OF $3.3B NETWORK INVESTMENT FOR 2018; 26/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN FULTON AND PEORIA COUNTIES, ILL; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PRICING INCREASED 2.75% EX-COAL, INTERMODAL; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Raiload – 04/13/2018 03:22 PM

More notable recent MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alcoa Corporation 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on April 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “US STOCKS-Wall Street higher on trade optimism, rate cut hopes – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ocasio-Cortez Could Land Banking Post, How Will Stock Market Respond? – Yahoo News” on January 11, 2019. More interesting news about MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Having A Printing Press Doesn’t Mean Money Is Infinite – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “US STOCKS-S&P 500 hits record high on rising rate cut hopes – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hancock John Invs Tr (NYSE:JHI) by 32,573 shares to 744,206 shares, valued at $11.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Amt Free Qlty Mun Inc (NEA) by 59,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 927,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock N Y Mun Income Tr (BNY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold MMT shares while 11 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 11.45 million shares or 5.26% more from 10.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lakeview Cap Ltd Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 15,315 shares. Moreover, Stellar Cap Mgmt has 0.06% invested in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT). Eaton Vance Management invested in 2.19M shares. Cambridge holds 30,405 shares. 192,878 are held by Benjamin F Edwards Inc. Regions Financial owns 3,703 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cordasco Finance Networks, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 100 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Llc holds 0.08% or 72,846 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ameriprise Fincl has 0% invested in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) for 356,195 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank invested in 0% or 2,633 shares. Landscape Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 378,096 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Moreover, Highlander Management Lc has 0% invested in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT). First Foundation Advisors stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT). Pnc Fincl Services Grp Inc owns 46,042 shares. Virginia-based 1607 Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.31% in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Financial Prtnrs invested in 41,751 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Gsa Cap Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Hamel Associates accumulated 21,405 shares or 1.61% of the stock. State Street holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 30.26 million shares. Perkins Coie Tru has 1.25% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 16,020 shares. 65,555 were reported by Horan Cap Management. Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Bryn Mawr Trust Communication has 43,409 shares. Conestoga Advsrs Lc has 0.02% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 5,332 shares. Force Capital Limited Liability Com invested in 8,132 shares or 3.17% of the stock. Trexquant Invest LP has invested 0.53% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Amalgamated Comml Bank owns 108,043 shares. Greenleaf Tru owns 9,124 shares. Trust Department Mb Commercial Bank N A invested 1.56% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Crestwood Advsr Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Co has invested 1.42% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).