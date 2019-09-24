Trust Co Of Oklahoma Raised Kinder Morgan (KMI) Position By $1.44 Million; TS03 TRUST UNITS (TSTIF) SI Increased By 83.33%

TS03 INC TRUST UNITS (OTCMKTS:TSTIF) had an increase of 83.33% in short interest. TSTIF’s SI was 29,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 83.33% from 16,200 shares previously. With 61,500 avg volume, 1 days are for TS03 INC TRUST UNITS (OTCMKTS:TSTIF)’s short sellers to cover TSTIF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.0024 during the last trading session, reaching $0.307. About 400 shares traded. TSO3 Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSTIF) has 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Trust Co Of Oklahoma increased Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) stake by 0.18% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Trust Co Of Oklahoma acquired 69 shares as Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)’s stock rose 5.26%. The Trust Co Of Oklahoma holds 39,466 shares with $824.05M value, up from 39,397 last quarter. Kinder Morgan Inc now has $47.04 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $20.78. About 5.14 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 27/04/2018 – Shell’s LNG Canada Nudges Ahead Despite Kinder Morgan Pall; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada: Parties Expect to Close Transaction in Late 3Q or Early 4Q; 18/04/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA AG SAYS GOVT. WILL BE FILING REFERENCE CASE ON JURISDICTION REGARDING KINDER MORGAN CANADA’S TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION WITHIN 10 WORKING DAYS; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Dividend Increase Is Consistent With Plan Announced During Summer 2017; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – GOVERNMENT OF CANADA AGREED TO FUND RESUMPTION OF TMEP PLANNING & CONSTRUCTION WORK BY GUARANTEEING TMEP’S ADVANCES; 20/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Nears $6.5 Billion in Kickoffs, Completions, Wary of Trans Mountain Expansion, an Industrial Info News Alert; 09/04/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER NOTLEY SAYS NOT INACCURATE TO SAY KINDER MORGAN AFFAIR IS BECOMING A CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS; 29/05/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: Federal government to spend $4.5B on Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline projec; 08/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan reins in spending on Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: 2018 Budget Is Set to Achieve Distributable Cash Flow of Approximately $4.57 Billion

TSO3 Inc. engages in the research, development, production, maintenance, sale, and licensing of sterilization processes, related consumable supplies, and accessories for heat and moisture sensitive medical devices. The company has market cap of $28.73 million. The companyÂ’s principal product is the STERIZONE VP4 sterilizer, a dual sterilant, low temperature sterilization system that utilizes vaporized hydrogen peroxide and ozone that is marketed in Canada and the United States. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops and sells the STERIZONE 125L+ sterilizer, which is designed for terminal sterilization of heat and moisture sensitive medical devices, and is intended for the reprocessing of general instruments, rigid channel instruments, and single/multi-channel rigid endoscopes, as well as short and long single/multi-channel flexible endoscopes; and STERIZONE CI+ chemical indicator in Canada.

Among 3 analysts covering Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Kinder Morgan has $2300 highest and $20 lowest target. $21.67’s average target is 4.28% above currents $20.78 stock price. Kinder Morgan had 12 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by BMO Capital Markets. Jefferies downgraded Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) on Monday, April 1 to “Hold” rating.

Trust Co Of Oklahoma decreased Home Depot (NYSE:HD) stake by 215 shares to 5,926 valued at $1.23 billion in 2019Q2. It also reduced Boeing (NYSE:BA) stake by 91 shares and now owns 5,226 shares. Target (NYSE:TGT) was reduced too.