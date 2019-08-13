Trust Co Of Oklahoma Maintains Position in Oneok (OKE); Washington Trust Company Increases Position in Kraft Foods (MDLZ)

Trust Co Of Oklahoma increased its stake in Oneok (OKE) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Oklahoma bought 170 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 11,084 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $774.11 million, up from 10,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Oklahoma who had been investing in Oneok for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $69.47. About 1.16M shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 16/03/2018 – Oneok Inc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Oneok Backs FY Net $955M-Net $1.15B; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK Natural Gas Pipelines Operating Normally; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK CEO SAYS CO. MAKING PROGRESS ON GROWTH PROJECTS; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NO OPERATIONAL INTERRUPTIONS ON NATURAL GAS PIPELINES; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK -AS PRECAUTIONARY STEP FOR INTERSTATE NATURAL GAS PIPELINES,TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE WITH ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES PROVIDER; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $570.3M, EST. $549.3M; 05/04/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTRLY DIV

Washington Trust Company increased its stake in Kraft Foods Inc (MDLZ) by 16.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company bought 19,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 136,006 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.94M, up from 116,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Kraft Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $54.63. About 4.31 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 30/05/2018 – Mondelez Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – EU court adviser snubs Nestle KitKat trademark appeal; 24/04/2018 – Mondelez urges cocoa producers to up yields as demand rises; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ: SHIPPING COSTS HURT MARGINS IN N. AMERICA; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez bags sales, profit beat; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million `Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2020 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7; 2020 2023 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2023; 2028 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2028; 09/05/2018 – European Chocolate Market Report 2018-2022 – Leading Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli, Ferrero, Mars, Mondelez International & Nestle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ORGANIC REV. +1% TO +2%; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 TO MONDELEZ’S C$ 600M NOTES

More notable recent ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Amgen, Alphabet And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 31 – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ONEOK, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “ONEOK’s Cash Flow Soars in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “ONEOK Inc (New) (OKE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Centre Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.1% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). 47,712 were accumulated by Qs Ltd Liability Com. Moreover, Pitcairn Company has 0.05% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.17% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). 337,963 are held by Comm State Bank. Shelton Capital Mngmt owns 0.03% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 454 shares. Dakota Wealth Management accumulated 14,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Atria Invs Ltd Liability has 12,383 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va owns 31,948 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Homrich And Berg reported 3,474 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman has 0% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 6,526 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 102,993 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Wright Investors Ser Inc reported 20,601 shares.

Trust Co Of Oklahoma, which manages about $219.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 711 shares to 44,266 shares, valued at $5.42B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 203 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,560 shares, and cut its stake in Usg Corp (NYSE:USG).

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Apple (AAPL) Beats on Surprise China Numbers; Plus EA, MDLZ – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Math Shows VOO Can Go To $298 – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Savings & Growth Efforts Revive Mondelez (MDLZ) in 2019? – Nasdaq” published on December 27, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MondelÄ“z International Reports Q2 Results and Raises Full-Year Outlook – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Of Nevada holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 165,777 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Com Ny, a New York-based fund reported 43,499 shares. The New York-based Cipher Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.11% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Nomura Asset Ltd owns 566,741 shares. Reilly Advsr Ltd Liability holds 1.31% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 202,247 shares. 4.52 million were accumulated by Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability. Lowe Brockenbrough Inc reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Brandywine Tru, a Delaware-based fund reported 21,323 shares. Moreover, America First Inv Ltd has 0.02% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 1,150 shares. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc reported 1.61% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). New York-based Cohen Klingenstein Lc has invested 0.05% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). M Kraus invested in 3.14% or 107,556 shares. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al holds 79,032 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based St Germain D J Company has invested 0.03% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 27,565 were reported by Zeke Advisors Ltd Liability Corp.