Trust Co Of Oklahoma Lowered Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Position By $22.18 Million; Crestwood Advisors Has Upped Verizon Communications Com (VZ) Stake By $4.11 Million

Crestwood Advisors Llc increased Verizon Communications Inc Com (VZ) stake by 781.52% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Crestwood Advisors Llc acquired 72,087 shares as Verizon Communications Inc Com (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Crestwood Advisors Llc holds 81,311 shares with $4.65 million value, up from 9,224 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc Com now has $246.60 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $59.63. About 4.67M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 12/05/2018 – NOTICE TO DISREGARD — Verizon Communications; 23/04/2018 – Telecoms Slightly Higher Before Verizon Earnings — Telecoms Roundup; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: BOOST SO ALL 2.946% NOTES DUE 2022 VALIDLY TENDERED; 21/03/2018 – U.S. BUSINESS BORROWING FOR NEW EQUIPMENT FOR FEB WAS $7.7 BLN, UP 31 PCT FROM LAST YEAR; FEB VOLUME WAS UP 13 PCT FROM $6.9 BLN IN JAN – ELFA; 25/04/2018 – VERIZON VZ.N : UBS SAYS RISK-REWARD IS SKEWED TO UPSIDE GIVEN IMPROVING WIRELESS FUNDAMENTALS, GROWING FCF, ATTRACTIVE VALUATION; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effectively; 14/05/2018 – Peter Kafka: CBS says Redstone blocked a potential buyer for making an offer for CBS. Source says would-be buyer was Verizon,; 20/04/2018 – SmugMug Acquires Verizon-owned Flickr — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – 3/6/18: Verizon declares quarterly dividend; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – MADE A DISCRETIONARY CONTRIBUTION OF $1.0 BLN TO IMPROVE FUNDED STATUS OF ITS PENSION PLANS

Trust Co Of Oklahoma decreased Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) stake by 1.93% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Trust Co Of Oklahoma sold 88 shares as Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX)’s stock rose 7.28%. The Trust Co Of Oklahoma holds 4,465 shares with $1.13B value, down from 4,553 last quarter. Becton Dickinson & Co now has $69.82B valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $258.65. About 376,223 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Ultra TouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Adj EPS $2.65; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – BDX TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD IS NOT AWARE OF ANY OTHER INSTRUMENTATION THAT USES ASV TECHNOLOGY; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Loss/Shr 19c; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG REDUCED BZUN, HTHT, GLW, BDX, D IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – BD Has Been Cooperating With FDA, Launched an Internal Investigation

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4,068 are held by Autus Asset Mngmt Lc. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company Oh accumulated 1,233 shares. Everett Harris Co Ca invested in 2.47% or 391,833 shares. Olstein Management Limited Partnership invested in 35,000 shares or 1.43% of the stock. Stephens Ar reported 8,758 shares. 1,378 were accumulated by Prentiss Smith & Inc. Gradient Invests Lc invested in 4,893 shares. Coldstream Management reported 2,179 shares. Jensen Inv Management Inc has 6.63% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Hsbc Public Limited Company has 0.09% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 195,987 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs invested 0.97% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Massachusetts-based Prio Wealth Limited Partnership has invested 0.58% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Assetmark holds 0% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 344 shares. Duncker Streett & Inc stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Among 4 analysts covering Becton (NYSE:BDX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Becton has $290 highest and $25000 lowest target. $275.20’s average target is 6.40% above currents $258.65 stock price. Becton had 11 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Raymond James. Wells Fargo maintained Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) rating on Friday, September 6. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $29000 target. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 earnings per share, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $893.55 million for 19.54 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

Trust Co Of Oklahoma increased Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) stake by 120 shares to 2,558 valued at $1.20 billion in 2019Q2. It also upped Spdr Materials Sector Etf (XLB) stake by 117 shares and now owns 38,372 shares. Oneok (NYSE:OKE) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinnacle Advisory Group Incorporated accumulated 6,692 shares. Chase Inv Counsel reported 0.23% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd Co holds 149,330 shares. Trust Communications Of Toledo Na Oh invested in 68,305 shares. 665,800 are owned by Alberta Corporation. B Riley Wealth Mgmt owns 0.51% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 58,662 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 68,121 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel invested in 0.57% or 75,229 shares. Argent Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 183,484 shares. Aimz Inv Advsrs Limited Com owns 0.25% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 6,385 shares. Synovus Financial owns 0.3% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 351,409 shares. Birch Hill Invest Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.08% or 20,019 shares in its portfolio. Mcrae Management stated it has 8,750 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank has 598,333 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Verizon has $62 highest and $6200 lowest target. $62’s average target is 3.97% above currents $59.63 stock price. Verizon had 6 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Hold” on Monday, March 18. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, July 8.

Crestwood Advisors Llc decreased Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) stake by 43,699 shares to 660,857 valued at $43.44M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Spdr Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond Etf stake by 6,578 shares and now owns 322,584 shares. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was reduced too.