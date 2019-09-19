Trust Co Of Oklahoma Lifted Holding in Williams Companies (WMB); Engineers Gate Manager LP Holding in Now (DNOW) Has Increased by $566,160 as Stock Value Declined

Trust Co Of Oklahoma increased its stake in Williams Companies (WMB) by 9.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Oklahoma bought 1,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 15,094 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $423.24M, up from 13,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Oklahoma who had been investing in Williams Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $24.92. About 1.90 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: GAS-FIRED POWER PLANTS ARE NEEDED WITH MORE RENEWABLES; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Net $152M; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CFO JOHN CHANDLER COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS PARTNERS CONFLICTS COMMITTEE APPROVED DEAL; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS. MAY BE RAISED TO INVESTMENT GRADE BY FITCH; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance; 03/05/2018 – WMB: FERC FINAL ORDER NOT NEEDED TO MAKE STRUCTURE CHANGE; 17/05/2018 – Williams Transaction Valued at $10.5B; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Merger Is Expected to Close in the Fall of 2018 Subject to Standard Closing Conditions

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased its stake in Now Inc (DNOW) by 123.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp bought 40,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.10% . The institutional investor held 73,126 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08 million, up from 32,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.28. About 241,861 shares traded. NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has declined 15.58% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DNOW News: 26/04/2018 – NOW Inc Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 23/04/2018 DJ NOW Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNOW); 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q Adj EPS 1c; 08/05/2018 – NOW Inc Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 15/05/2018 – NOW Inc Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – NOW Inc. Completes New Senior Secured Credit Facility; 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 14-16; 14/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 11/05/2018 – Cove Street Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in NOW Inc; 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

More recent NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Worried About NOW Inc.’s (NYSE:DNOW) 5.5% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “NOW Is About To Recover From Here – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is NOW Inc (DNOW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019 was also an interesting one.

More news for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Should We Be Cautious About The Williams Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:WMB) ROE Of 1.1%? – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “MLP Monthly Report: September 2019 – Seeking Alpha” and published on September 15, 2019 is yet another important article.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. The insider CHANDLER JOHN D bought $232,396. $94,400 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares were bought by Wilson Terrance Lane. On Wednesday, August 7 ARMSTRONG ALAN S bought $234,653 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 10,000 shares.

