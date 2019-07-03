Trust Co Of Oklahoma Increased 3M (MMM) Stake; Quidel (QDEL) Covered By 2 Bulls

Trust Co Of Oklahoma increased 3M (MMM) stake by 11.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Trust Co Of Oklahoma acquired 873 shares as 3M (MMM)’s stock declined 16.98%. The Trust Co Of Oklahoma holds 8,283 shares with $1.72B value, up from 7,410 last quarter. 3M now has $100.03B valuation. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $174.02. About 1.48M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF TWELVE NOMINEES TO BOARD FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 04/05/2018 – British Airways Pensions Exits GE, Doubles Down on 3M — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – 3M Narrows 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.20-Adj EPS $10.55; 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED THE 12 DIRECTOR NOMINEES TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 19/04/2018 – Mexico 3M TIIE Rate Seen at 7.86% by End-3Q (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION IN QTR INCREASED SALES BY 4.2 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR; 08/05/2018 – 3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Operating Chief to CEO as Thulin Moves to New Role

Among 3 analysts covering Quidel Corp (NASDAQ:QDEL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Quidel Corp had 4 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, April 15. Craig Hallum maintained the shares of QDEL in report on Thursday, February 14 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 18. See Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) latest ratings:

15/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Strong Buy New Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $72 New Target: $74 Maintain

05/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

18/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $74 New Target: $77 Maintain

14/02/2019 Broker: Craig Hallum Rating: Hold Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schwartz Invest Counsel Inc stated it has 152,400 shares. Linscomb Williams Inc accumulated 3,695 shares. Legal And General Public Limited Company holds 0.42% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 3.51M shares. Autus Asset Management Ltd Co reported 11,067 shares. Wellington Shields Mgmt Limited reported 10,567 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Lee Danner & Bass holds 0.25% or 10,882 shares. Minneapolis Limited Liability Com invested in 111,985 shares. Davenport And Ltd Company holds 209,140 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc invested in 0.77% or 68,765 shares. Regal Invest Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 10,103 shares. Violich Management Incorporated holds 7,736 shares. 16,735 were reported by Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership. Condor invested 1.14% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Roffman Miller Assocs Pa holds 2.82% or 119,307 shares in its portfolio. Shine Investment Advisory Svcs reported 192 shares.

Trust Co Of Oklahoma decreased Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) stake by 511 shares to 38,479 valued at $6.01B in 2019Q1. It also reduced United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) stake by 126 shares and now owns 34,832 shares. Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) was reduced too.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 10 sales for $17.27 million activity. $624,295 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Bushman Julie L on Thursday, February 7. The insider Keel Paul A sold $1.87 million. 4,681 shares were sold by Gangestad Nicholas C, worth $942,450 on Thursday, February 7. Vale Michael G. sold $1.77M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, February 7. 13,499 shares valued at $2.70 million were sold by THULIN INGE G on Wednesday, January 30. Lindekugel Jon T had sold 5,940 shares worth $1.19M. $1.63M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis.

Among 4 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. 3M had 9 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Friday, March 22 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, May 24. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, June 27 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Monday, March 25. Barclays Capital maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Wednesday, April 3 with “Underweight” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, April 26.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is 3M Company (MMM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3M: Selling Cheap To Buy Expensive – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Does 3M Face Longer-Term Dividend Risks After 2019 and 2020? – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Why 3M Stock May Be a Buy on This Big Dip – Investorplace.com” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why 3M Fell 15.7% in May – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

More notable recent Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Quidel Corporation (QDEL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Small Cap Stocks With Growth AND Value – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “QDEL vs. BAX: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Medical Products Industry Outlook: Growth Prospects Radiant – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ecolab Unveils Innovative Tested Tool to Improve Food Safety – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications primarily in infectious diseases, POC womenÂ’s and general health, and gastrointestinal diseases. The company has market cap of $2.33 billion. The firm offers Sofia influenza A+B and QuickVue influenza tests to detect viral antigens of influenza type A and B; Sofia strep A fluorescent immunoassay and QuickVue Strep A tests to detect group A Streptococcal antigen from throat swabs; and Sofia Respiratory Syncytial Virus , QuickVue RSV, and Quidel Molecular RSV + human metapneumovirus tests for respiratory syncytial virus. It has a 36.51 P/E ratio. It also provides various products to detect various herpes simplex virus (HSV) and herpes family viruses; H&V-Mix to isolate HSV, VZV, and Cytomegalovirus; R-Mix to detect Influenza A and B, RSV, Adenovirus, and Parainfluenza types 1, 2, and 3; Sofia S.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.39 million activity. 25,250 shares valued at $1.39M were sold by BRYANT DOUGLAS C on Tuesday, January 29.

The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $58.56. About 97,641 shares traded. Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) has declined 4.06% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical QDEL News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Quidel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QDEL); 08/05/2018 – QUIDEL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.29, EST. $1.01; 07/03/2018 – Quidel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – QUIDEL CORP QDEL.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q Adj EPS $1.29; 08/03/2018 – Quidel Announces Private Exchange Transactions; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q EPS 86c; 05/03/2018 – Quidel Receives FDA Clearance For Its Point-of-Care Sofia(R) Lyme Fluorescent Immunoassay For Use With Sofia(R) 2 Instrument; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q Rev $169.1M; 18/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Quidel, Eros International, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, United Dominion Realty Trus

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold Quidel Corporation shares while 46 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 35.42 million shares or 0.80% more from 35.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Petrus Lta has 5,268 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Rothschild & Commerce Asset Mgmt Us Inc reported 455,453 shares stake. Cannell Peter B stated it has 334,400 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Serv Ma owns 0.01% invested in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) for 322,996 shares. The Connecticut-based Oracle Investment Mgmt Inc has invested 26.52% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Eagle Asset Mgmt invested in 0.22% or 639,841 shares. Pitcairn holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) for 7,032 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Ltd has 0.02% invested in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). 337,327 were accumulated by Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Co. Principal Financial reported 23,232 shares stake. Ami Asset Mgmt stated it has 1% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 2.29M shares. Brown Ltd Liability Company accumulated 3.62% or 5.47 million shares. Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) has 203 shares.